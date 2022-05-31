The delayed match is finally set to take place in Glasgow, with the winner set to face Wales on Sunday for a spot at the Qatar finals.

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup play-off semi final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park is finally set to be played, more than two months after its initial date.

The ongoing crisis in the visitors homeland, caused by the invasion of Russian forces, saw governing bodies make the decision to postpone the game earlier this year.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Ukrainian side have now had time to train and play together as a team and the crucial fixture is all set to go ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match, when it kicks off, if any tickets are still available and the latest team news from both camps:

What time does Scotland v Ukraine kick off and where is it being played?

The match is currently scheduled for a 7:45pm (BST) kick off.

The match will be at Hampden Park in Glasgow and it will be Scotland’s first at the national stadium since their 1-1 friendly draw with Poland in March.

Despite not having played Scotland since 2007, Ukraine have fond recent memories of the 50,000+ venue, having won their Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Sweden 2-1 there last year.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ukraine on?

Scotland v Ukraine will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky 403) with coverage set to get underway from 7pm (BST).

Extended highlights of the match will be shown on the BBC’s Sportscene programme on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm (BST).

Scotland v Ukraine live stream

Sky customers can stream the match live via the SkyGo app which is available to download in all mainstream app stores.

Alternatively, NowTV will also offer pay-per-view services for a one off payment to stream the match as well as subscription models.

Scotland v Ukraine tickets

Scotland v Ukraine is a sell-out meaning no tickets are available to purchase.

The Scottish Football Association released a small amount of returned briefs last week which were snapped up within 15 minutes of going on sale.

Scotland v Ukraine team news

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is the most notable absence for Scotland having missed out on selection completely through injury.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was also forced to withdraw from the squad and has been replaced by Luton Town’s Allan Campbell who could win his first cap.

Everton full back Nathan Paterson is also expected to shake off an injury in time to be fit for the match.

Meanwhile, Ukraine are expected to have no fresh injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s match.

The visitors have been preparing as a squad with friendly matches against club sides such as Borussia Mönchengladbach but have not played a full international match since November 2021 when they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the city of Zenica.

Scotland and Ukraine have only ever met twice in their history with both matches coming in qualifying for Euro 2008.