Two of world football’s most successful nations will meet at Wembley Stadium.

The winners of Euro 2020 and the Copa America will meet on Wednesday night in a fixture being called ‘Finalissima’.

Italy will return to the venue of their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Gareth Southgate’s England as they take on an Argentina side that ended their 28-year wait for a major title with a 1-0 win against Brazil in last year’s Copa America Final.

The ‘Finalissima’ has only been played twice with France facing Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina taking on Denmark eight years later.

But now it will return after a 38-year absence and some of world football’s greatest names will be on show.

Where will the game take place and are tickets still available?

The ‘Finalissima’ takes place at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday 1st June.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and there are no tickets available as the game is now sold-out.

What happened last time the two sides met?

Italy’s recent record against Argentina should not fill the Azzurri with hope ahead of the game.

Their last meeting came in a pre-season friendly at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in June 2018 as goals from Ever Banega and West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini gave Argentina a 2-0 win.

You have to go back to 1987 to find the last time Italy beat Argentina as former Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli was amongst the scorers in a 3-1 friendly win in Zurich.

The two sides famously met in the semi-final of the Italia ‘90 World Cup with Argentina denying the hosts a place in the final with a penalty shoot-out win.

What is being said ahead of the game?

Argentina legend Lionel Messi told TyC Sports: “It’s good test for us. They are the champions of Europe and would have been World Cup favourites had they been there.

“They were unlucky not to be there but were not able to go through their. When they had the chance to win the previous match, before the play-off, and they didn’t and then, for football reasons are not at the World Cup.”

What is the latest team news?

Empoli’s Andrea Pinamonti and Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi were both handed first call-ups to the Italy squad and could make their debuts at Wembley.

Giorgio Chiellini takes a drink during the training session ahead of the Euro 2020 Final match between Italy and England.

Azzurri legend Giorgio Chiellini will make his final international appearance.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi and Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero are available for Argentina.

Who are favourites to win the game?

Argentina are favourites to win the game with SkyBet.

They are priced at 6/4, with Italy set at 9/5. The game will be decided by a penalty shoot-out if the scores are level after 90 minutes and the draw is priced at 21/10.

Is the game being broadcast live?

Yes, but you’ll need a subscription to watch.