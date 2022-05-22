The 23 year-old Parisian is reported to have signed a new deal with PSG worth an estimated €22m per year.

Kylian Mbappé looked set to follow in the footsteps of childhood idol, Zinédine Zidane, and sign for Real Madrid this week only to pull-off a U-turn at the eleventh hour and sign a new deal with PSG, making him one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Gifted forward, Mbappé, committed at least the next three years of his career to PSG and despite his decision to reject Madrid, even after both parties had agreed terms, it does mean anyone should rule out the prospect of him playing for Madrid once his new deal with PSG ends.

Why did Kylian Mbappé snub Real Madrid?

The powers-that-be at Real Madrid were convinced they had all but signed Mbappé and the World Cup winner seemed like he had his heart set on the move.

Even the suggestion that 49 year-old former Real Madrid manager, Zidane, could take over PSG, in the summer was not enough to make Mbappé change his mind.

The most likely and most probable reason was not only was PSG’s offer more lucarative, it also comes with much more authority both on and off the pitch.

The position of manager has much more gravitas at Real Madrid than it does at PSG.

At PSG, Mbappé will have greater control over the informative years of his career but with time on his hands, and three extra years experience playing at the very top level of European football under his belt it’s possible he could spend the peak years of his career as a galáctico.

Kylian Mbappé.

Who is Kylian Mbappé?

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born in Paris on December 20, 1992.

Mbappé grew up in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis outside Paris.

His father, Wilfried, who is originally from Cameroon, is his son’s agent and his mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin.

When he was younger, Mbappé attended a prestigious private Catholic school in Bondy.

Mbappé soon started to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - Mbappé finally decided to sign for French side Monaco.

At the age of 16 years and 347 days, Mbappé became the youngest player to line out for the Monaco first team.

Mbappé helped Monaco to the Lige 1 title in 2017 and then 2018/19 he signed for PSG where he would go on to win four league titles, three Coupe de Frances.

Mbappé was central to France winning the World Cup in Russia in 2018 where he was named FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award.

What does it mean for Messi and Neymar?

Mbappé’s decision to remain at PSG could see Neymar return to Barcelona.

Messie has been reported as saying he would like to return to the Nou Camp at some stage but it’s likely he will remain in Paris for the next season or two.

What is Mbappé’s net worth?

Mbappé is estimated to have total net-worth of approximately €90m.