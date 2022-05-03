Here is all you need to know about Kylian Mbappe ahead of his potential move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe became one of the world’s most promising young forwards when he burst onto the scene during the 2016-17 campaign.

The France international made his professional debut for Monaco at 16 years old and won the Ligue 1 title and the Golden Boy award, before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer deal worth a whopping €180 million.

With Mbappe turning 24 this year, he has developed into one of the most in demand attackers on the planet and is reportedly nearing a move to Real Madrid after 18 years in his home country.

While there are very few people that don’t rate Mbappe as one of the greatest right now, a summer switch away from France will guarantee him to be playing at a much higher level and will allow him to compete in Europe, with the Ligue 1 giants yet to lift the Champions League trophy.

Ahead of a potential career changing move for the Frenchman, here is everything you need to know about Kylian Mbappe...

Where is Mbappe from?

Mbappe was born in Paris and raised in Bondy - less than an hour from Le Parc des Princes.

The teenager began his career with local team, AS Bondy, and was coached by his father, Wilfried.

At only 14, he chose to move almost 10 hours away from his hometown and joined Monaco.

How tall is Mbappe?

According to CelebHeights.com, Mbappe is 178cm - around 5ft 10.

There was confusion in September when FIFA 21 randomly added two inches onto the forward’s height on their Ultimate Team roster, claiming he was 6ft.

Can he speak English?

Despite never living in England or playing in the Premier League, Mbappe’s English is of a very good standard and has allowed him to conduct interviews in English very smoothly.

It is also claimed that the 23-year-old speaks excellent Spanish as that is how he communicates with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG.

What has been said about Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has suggested a deal for Mbappe could be close.

Following their celebrations after winning the La Liga title, he told Movistar: “I hadn’t thought about it [Mbappe] but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on.” Perez then added: “When we plan next year’s squad, we’ll see.”

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was also reportedly questioned on Mbappe and his own future at the club and said: “That [the fact me and Mbappe are staying] is how I feel today.

“That is what I can say to you today. I can’t say anything else. That is how I feel right now. This is football, and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And this is what I have done.”

How much will he earn at Real Madrid?

According to German publication BILD, Real Madrid have offered Mbappe a deal worth a whopping €50m per year before tax, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world based on salary alone.

This would see him earn around €137,000 (£114,000) a day and around €1.58 (£1.32) a second.