Here are some of the most iconic moments between arch rivals England and Germany.

England will be eager to bounce back tomorrow evening as they face Germany in the Nations League, three days after their shock defeat to Hungary.

The Three Lions struggled to impress in Budapest and were eventually beaten by a second half penalty, leaving them bottom of their group.

While many fans care little for Nations League matches, this week’s clash with Germany will no doubt have a different atmosphere to it - just like every time the two sides meet.

England vs Germany has plenty of history and is the holder of some of international football’s most iconic moments.

Ahead of tomorrow’s match in Munich, we take a look at the six most dramatic moments between England and Germany since 2000.

Shearer breaks hoodoo - 17th June 2000

England finally claimed a competitive victory against Germany for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final.

In an otherwise dull game, Alan Shearer’s bullet header shortly after half time gifted them a 1-0 win in the Euro 2000 in Belgium.

The Three Lions moved into second place in Group A after a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their tournament opener.

Keegan resigns in final Old Wembley clash - 7th October 2000

Only four months after beating Germany, England once again found themselves on the losing side in the final match before the closure of the old Wembley Stadium.

It was the end of an era and Kevin Keegan’s team were eager to earn back-to-back wins over the Germans.

However, it ended up being a terrible day for England, with a Dietmar Hamann free-kick proving to be the difference in the English capital.

After their World Cup qualifier defeat, Keegan then famously resigned straight after the match - reportedly while on the toilet.

Three Lions’ Munich masterclass - 1st September 2001

England enjoyed a much better performance as they travelled to Munich for their second World Cup qualifier against Germany.

In potentially one of England’s best ever performances, a hat-trick from Michael Owen and goals from Steven Gerrard and Emile Heskey secured a huge 5-1 victory for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side - despite Germany taking the lead only six minutes in.

The win came only three months after the Swede was appointed England boss and he instantly became a cult hero following a memorable night in Munich.

However, Rudi Voller’s side did end up having the last laugh after they reached the World Cup final the following year.

Frank Lampard’s ghost goal - 27th June 2010

Frank Lampard’s ‘ghost goal’ was certainly one of the most dramatic in England’s history, never mind just against Germany.

The two teams met in the 2010 World Cup round of 16 and, after 37 minutes, found themselves 2-1 down in South Africa.

After Matthew Upson had clawed one back after going two down, Lampard struck a powerful shot outside the box which deflected off the crossbar and went in.

Or so every England fan thought.

However, pre goalline technology, the goal wasn’t given as it was claimed it never crossed the line - a heartbreaking decision if you watch it back.

While the Three Lions went on to get hammered 4-1 thanks to goals from Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski and Thomas Muller (2), there was always the feeling they could have beaten Germany if Lampard’s goal had stood.

England make dramatic comeback - 26th March 2016

While this match was only a friendly, it was certainly one of the most entertaining and left the Three Lions celebrating as if it was more than just that.

After enjoying a dominant victory over France in their previous match, England were hoping to pick up another in Berlin.

However, Roy Hodgson’s side found themselves 2-0 after an hour and they looked set for their third consecutive defeat to Germany.

The final 30 minutes looked like a completely different match, with Harry Kane pulling one back before Jamie Vardy claimed an equaliser with only 15 minutes remaining.

The Three Lions looked on the verge of completing a magnificent comeback until Dele Alli missed what could have been the winner and it looked like they had to settle for draw.

That was until his Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Eric Dier, powered home an injury-time header and earned England a plucky win against a complacent Germany side.

England reach Euro 2020 quarters - 29th June 2021

The most recent meeting between the two sides, and probably one fresh in the memory of all England fans was Gareth Southgate’s side’s 2-0 victory over Germany last year.

Easily the Three Lions’ most difficult opponent of the tournament, late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gifted England their first knockout win in 55 years and their first competitive win over Germany sine 2001.

It certainly wasn’t easy for England though, and they were handed a huge bit of luck when Thomas Muller put his effort wide after going one on one with Jordan Pickford - Guy Mowbray’s iconic “England’s nemisis...BUT NOT. THIS. TIME” will live long in the memory =- shortly before Kane struck gold.