Here are all the details ahead of England’s Nations League clash with Germany.

England are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Germany in the Nations League.

The Three Lions were put to shame over the weekend as they were beaten by Hungary for the first time in 60 years and will be desperate to avoid consecutive defeats when they take to the field in Munich tomorrow.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be confident heading into the match after their Euro 2020 victory over the Germans which saw them progress to the quarter-finals last summer.

England’s last trip to Munich saw them come out 5-1 winners in a very dominant performance, with Michael Owen claiming a hat-trick.

With England sat bottom of Group A after Saturday’s defeat, they will be eager to impress this time round.

When is Germany vs England?

Germany vs England kicks off at 7:45pm BST tomorrow (7th June).

The Allianz Arena - home to Bayern Munich - will host the Nations League clash.

Is the match on TV?

Germany v England will be shown live on Channel 4 tomorrow night.

Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm BST and is due to end at 10pm.

The match can also be streamed online on All 4.

Team news

Germany will hope to welcome Marco Reus back from illness after the Borussia Dortmund forward was absent from their draw with Italy.

Joachim Low’s side have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s match and it is thought that Premier League stars in Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan, as well as Antonio Rudiger, could start against England.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden remains out for the Three Lions after testing positive with Covid prior to the Hungary game.

Meanwhile, James Justin is a doubt after was forced off in Budapest, so Bukayo Saka or Kieran Trippier could come in at left wing-back.

Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish may also return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Gundogan, Goretzka, Muller; Gnabry, Reus, Havertz.

England: Pickford; James, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Grealish, Kane.

Odds

Despite England’s win over Germany in the Euro 2020 tournament, Low’s side are the current favourites to win at the Allianz Arena.

Germany 23/20

Draw 12/5