The first 11 contestants to be entering the Love Island villa on 6 June were announced in May.
In the hours following the confirmation of each contestant their follower counts on Instagram began to increase by thousands as fans of the dating show immersed themselves in their lives.
Each season of Love Island produces a new batch of social media influencers, as contestants who entered the villa with a few hundred followers leave with millions.
Molly-Mae Hague is the most popular Love Island alum, amassing 5.4 million followers since she appeared on season five of the show.
Molly-Mae is trailed by her partner Tommy Fury at 4.1 million, season 4’s Dani Dyer at 3.6 million and season 5’s Maura Higgins.
But will any of this year’s contestants be able to take the top spot from Molly-Mae? This is how many followers each contestant has on the eve of entering the villa, and how you can follow them.
Love Island 2022 contestants on Instagram
Ikenna Ekwonna
Handle: Ikenna._
Followers on 30 May: 1,572
Followers on 6 June: 7,152 followers
Ikenna is currently trailing behind the other ten contestants, with just over 7,000 followers, but he had plenty of time to bump those numbers up.
The Nottingham lad doesn’t post much, but he has shared a few snaps of himself both at home and abroad.
Andrew Le Page
Handle: andrewlepage
Followers on 30 May: 1,999
Followers on 6 June: 8,376 followers
Andrew works as an estate agent in Dubai and often posts pictures of his life in the glamorous city.
He is also a personal trainer and has shared many pictures of himself working out at the gym.
Davide Sanclimenti
Handle: davidesancli
Followers on 30 May: 3,127
Followers on 6 June: 9,480 followers
The Italian business owner who is now living in Manchester uses Instagram to show off his impressive physique.
Every single photo he has posted on the app is of himself - some show him at the gym, others by the beach, and one of him riding a giant inflatable rubber duck.
Amber Beckford
Handle: amberbeckford
Followers on 30 May: 2,594
Followers on 6 June: 9,920
Amber works as a nanny in London, but many of her snaps showcase her travels across the world including to France, Dubai, and the Dominican Republic.
Amber also uploads her fair share of selfies with her followers showing off her latest outfits.
Dami Hope
Handle: damihope
Followers on 30 May: 4,303
Followers on 6 June: 11,200 followers
The Dublin born microbiologist likes to mix up his feed with posts from trips to Paris and Santorini alongside snaps of his sojourns to Ikea and the veg section of a supermarket.
Dami is the main event on his social media, as he is the centrepiece of every image he uploads.
Luca Bish
Handle: lucabish
Followers on 30 May: 3,700
Followers on 6 June: 11,400 followers
Luca has only shared a handful of pictures to his Instagram and half of them are promoting his upcoming Love Island stint.
His other posts show him having fun with friends and family and lounging around in a plush apartment.
Paige Thorne
Handle: paigethornex
Followers on 30 May: 5,151
Followers on 6 June: 13,600 followers
Paramedic Paige uses Instagram to share the odd holiday snap, including amazing views from Ecuador and Spain.
She also likes to share pictures of herself done up to the nines before a night out.
Liam Llewellyn
Handle: liamllew_
Followers on 30 May: 4,343
Followers on 6 June: 14,200 followers
Liam is a student studying Strength and Conditioning, so it will come as no surprise that a fair amount of his posts show him at the gym.
He’s also posted plenty of holiday snaps from Ibiza, and will have plenty more pictures to post after he returns from Majorca this summer.
Indiyah Polack
Handle: 1ndiyah
Followers on 30 May: 13,600
Followers on 6 June: 30,300 followers
The waitress from London has shared lots of images showcasing her extensive wardrobe.
Most of her snaps show Indiyah at various locations across the capital and regularly rack up thousands of likes.
Tasha Ghouri
Handle: tashaghouri
Followers on 30 May: 19,900
Followers on 6 June: 32,500 followers
Tasha is currently a distant second in terms of followers, and the model regularly posts posey pics from her portfolio.
She also posts photos and videos showing her work as a professional dancer.
Gemma Owen
Handle: gemowen_1
Followers on 30 May: 43,000
Followers on 6 June: 77,900 followers
Gemma is currently leading the pack for followers with more than double the number of Tasha.
The daughter of former professional footballer Michael Owen uses Instagram to show off her luxurious lifestyle, posting posey snaps from her time in Dubai and back in England.
When is Love Island on TV?
The eighth season of Love Island will premiere on ITV2 at 9pm on 6 June, and will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after it is first broadcast.
Episodes will air every night of the week except for Saturdays, when a special highlights show airs instead.