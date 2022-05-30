ITV2 is announcing the full lineup of Love Island 2022 over the course of a day

Love Island is bringing together a new bunch of singletons who are looking for fame, money and love (in that order) in an all new villa.

The eighth series of the ITV2 show will be filmed at a villa in the village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca.

Love Island season eight will see the singles couple up and take part in challenges which are designed to test their suitability for each other.

Each contestant will have to stay in a couple to avoid being kicked out of the villa, and one couple will go on to win £50,000.

The hit show will return to ITV2 on 6 June at 9pm and the series will air six nights a week with a recap episode on Sundays. The series finale will be in August.

ITV2 is revealing the identity of the contestants over the course of the day - this is who has been confirmed so far:

Who are the Love Island 2022 contestants?

Dami Hope

Home town: Dublin

Profession: Microbiologist

Age: 26

Instagram profile: damihope

Love Island - Dami

Dami has been single for four years but is now ready to settle down if he can find the one.

Dami is into astrology and says that because he is an Aries, he is always putting other people before himself, and he is looking for someone with a compatible sign.

He wants to find someone he can take home to his mum and dad, and hopes to stop his mum pestering him about getting a girlfriend.

Paige Thorne

Home town: Swansea

Profession: Paramedic

Age: 24

Instagram profile: paigethornex

Love Island - Paige

Paige wants to look further afield than Swansea for her next partner and says that Love Island will make dating easier because she won’t have to go out or use a dating app to find a match.

She has been on a few dates since coming out of a relationship recently but hasn’t found anyone she had really clicked with and is hoping to have more luck in the villa.

Paige might be the mum of the villa - she says that she will bring positive energy and be on hand to look after anyone who needs it.

Indiyah Polack

Home town: London

Profession: Waitress

Age: 23

Instagram profile: indiyahpolack

Love Island - Indiyah

Indiyah wanted to enter the Love Island villa to escape the social media culture that has become unavoidable in dating life.

She says that she is down to Earth and tries to be herself when dating as that’s the best way to truly connect with someone.

Indiyah doesn’t have a specific type as her previous boyfriends have all been very different, so she is going into the villa with an open mind.

Liam Llewellyn

Home town: Newport

Profession: Student

Age: 22

Instagram profile: liamllew_

Love Island - Liam

Liam was in a relationship for three years and is now hoping that the villa will be the perfect place for him to find love.

He says that he wears his heart on his sleeve and is more sensitive than people would expect.

Liam is studying Strength and Conditioning at university and regularly posts pictures of himself at the gym to his Instagram page.

Tasha Ghouri

Home town: Thirsk

Profession: Model and dancer

Age: 23

Instagram profile: tashaghouri

Love Island - tasha Ghouri

Tasha said that her dating life until now has been a shambles and hopes that Love Island will give her a great summer and a new partner in one go.

Tasha is Love Island’s first deaf contestant and cochlear implant which helps to improve her speech.

She describes herself as a party animal and a joker and said that she doesn’t mind stepping on other girls’ toes in order to couple up with the man she wants.

Davide Sanclimenti

Home town: Rome

Profession: Business owner

Age: 27

Instagram profile: davidesancli

Love Island - Davide

The Italian now living in Manchester quickly found out that English women often fall for his Mediterranean charm.

However, Davide is looking to find his soulmate in the villa and hopefully the person he can settle down with and start a family.

Davide is big on romantic gestures and once erected a huge sign outside a former girlfriend’s house expressing his love for her.

Gemma Owen

Home town: Chester

Profession: Dressage rider and business owner

Age: 19

Instagram profile: gemowendressage_

Love Island - Gemma

Gemma is the daugher of former professional footballed Michael Owen who played as a striker for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Stoke City.

Gemma is also into sport and have travelled across Europe taking part in dressage competitions since she was 11.

She says she is competitive both in sport and in relationships, but wouldn’t get inbetween another couple if they had a strong connection.

Ikenna Ekwonna

Home town: Nottingham

Profession: Pharmaceutical sales specialist

Age: 23

Instagram profile: ikenna._

Love Island - Ikenna

Ikenna has had one serious relationship in the past but now says that it’s the right time for him to find someone special.

The six foot five single isn’t shy and doesn’t care what people think of him, meaning he can be himself as he searches for a likeminded partner.

Ikenna previously surpised a partner with a four night stay in Barcelona when he was 19, but thinks that it may have been too extravagant a gift.

Andrew Le Page

Home town: Guernsey

Profession: Estate agent

Age: 27

Instagram profile: andrewlepage

Love Island - Andrew

Andrew describes himself as a good boyfriend and says that when he is in a relationship he invests heavily in his partner.

He is rarely single so decided to go on Love Island now that isn’t seeing anyone.

Andrew is originally from Guernsey but is currently living and working in Dubai - he may be the only contestant to have travelled to a colder climate this summer.

Amber Beckford

Home town: London

Profession: Nanny

Age: 24

Instagram profile: amberbecks

Love Island - Amber

Amber signed up for season eight of Love Island because she is looking for a boyfriend and it felt like the right time for her to join the show.

She finds men that show off a massive turn off and would rather they were able to make her laugh.

Amber says that she has lots of patients when it comes to dealing with children but is easily annoyed by adults.

Luca Bish

Home town: Brighton

Profession: Fishmonger

Age: 23

Instagram profile: lucabish

Love Island - Luca

Luca is lookig for true love in the villa and said that he thinks he stands a good chance because several couples who met on Love Island are still together now.

He prefers meeting women out and about rather than online and hopes that he’ll have chemistry with someone in Majorca.