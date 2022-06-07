Whether it’s a guilty pleasure or a shameless favourite, it’s safe to say that Love Island remains as popular as ever, with its debut episode on Monday (6 June) evening of season eight peaking at three million viewers.
The new season kicked off with a bang, with a change up to the usual format that saw the public decide on the first couples to hit the villa - and it wasn’t long before bombshell Davide shook things up.
This is everything you need to know about getting your Love Island fix.
How can I watch Love Island?
As per usual, Love Island will air every evening from 9pm on ITV2.
On occasion, the timing of Love Island has changed or been pushed back due to scheduling issues or clashes, but will generally start at 9pm.
On Saturdays, the Love Island episode that will be shown is the Unseen Bits episode, which is a round-up of everything that has happened in the villa that week, as well as previously unseen footage.
Directly after Love Island on ITV2 you can then watch Love Island: Aftersun, the companion show to the programme, hosted by Laura Whitmore who dishes all the latest gossip from the villa, as well as featuring input and opinions from a celebrity panel.
Who is on Love Island this year?
The starting line up for the new season to enter into the villa this year are:
- Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, a pharmaceutical sales rep from Nottingham
- Tasha Ghouri, 23, a model and dancer from Thirsk
- Liam Llewellyn, 22, a student from Newport in South Wales
- Indiyah Polack, 23, a waitress and model from London
- Luca Bish, 23, a fishmonger from Brighton
- Amber Beckford, 24, a nanny from London
- Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey
- Gemma Owen, 19, an International Dressage Rider and business owner from Chester
- Paige Thorne, 24, a paramedic from Swansea
- Dami Hope, 26, a senior microbiologist from Dublin
- Davide Sanclimenti, 27, a business owner from Italy who currently lives in Manchester
Can I watch Love Island on the ITV Hub?
If you don’t have a TV, you can still watch Love Island live at the same time as everyone else on the ITV website.
If you’ve totally missed Love Island in its entirety then don’t worry - each episode will be made available on the ITV Hub after it has been aired.
Can I watch old seasons?
If the beginning of season eight has inspired you to go back into the Love Island archives and check out the older seasons of the show, then you’re in luck.
Season one to seven is available to watch on the ITV Hub.
How long is it on for?
While ITV2 hasn’t officially announced how long the season eight of the show will run for, it’s likely to be somewhere in the eight week range.
That’s the same amount of time that the last two summer seasons of the show ran for in 2019 and 2021 respectively, while the winter edition of the show in 2020 ran for just six weeks.
It’s likely that the finale will take place at some point in August - looking at season seven for reference, its finale took place on 23 August 2021, exactly eight weeks after its premiere on 28 June.
By that logic, season eight could see its finale air on Monday 1 August, since the new series kicked off on Monday 6 June.
Additionally, there has been no word yet about a reunion episode, however these special episodes tend to air a few weeks after the finale.
Again, using season seven as a blueprint, this year’s reunion episode could fall on Sunday 14 August as last year’s especially awkward reunion took place 13 days after the season finale.