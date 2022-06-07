The newest season of Love Island has officially kicked off with a bang in Mallorca, with 11 singletons looking to find the one

Whether it’s a guilty pleasure or a shameless favourite, it’s safe to say that Love Island remains as popular as ever, with its debut episode on Monday (6 June) evening of season eight peaking at three million viewers .

The new season kicked off with a bang, with a change up to the usual format that saw the public decide on the first couples to hit the villa - and it wasn’t long before bombshell Davide shook things up.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know about getting your Love Island fix .

How can I watch Love Island?

As per usual, Love Island will air every evening from 9pm on ITV2.

On occasion, the timing of Love Island has changed or been pushed back due to scheduling issues or clashes, but will generally start at 9pm.

Season eight of Love Island has officially kicked off on ITV2 (Photo: ITV)

On Saturdays, the Love Island episode that will be shown is the Unseen Bits episode, which is a round-up of everything that has happened in the villa that week, as well as previously unseen footage.

Directly after Love Island on ITV2 you can then watch Love Island: Aftersun, the companion show to the programme, hosted by Laura Whitmore who dishes all the latest gossip from the villa, as well as featuring input and opinions from a celebrity panel.

Who is on Love Island this year?

The starting line up for the new season to enter into the villa this year are:

Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, a pharmaceutical sales rep from Nottingham

Tasha Ghouri, 23, a model and dancer from Thirsk

Liam Llewellyn, 22, a student from Newport in South Wales

Indiyah Polack, 23, a waitress and model from London

Luca Bish, 23, a fishmonger from Brighton

Amber Beckford, 24, a nanny from London

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey

Gemma Owen , 19, an International Dressage Rider and business owner from Chester

, 19, an International Dressage Rider and business owner from Chester Paige Thorne, 24, a paramedic from Swansea

Dami Hope, 26, a senior microbiologist from Dublin

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, a business owner from Italy who currently lives in Manchester

Can I watch Love Island on the ITV Hub?

If you don’t have a TV, you can still watch Love Island live at the same time as everyone else on the ITV website .

Laura Whitmore returns as Love Island and Love Island: Aftersun host (Photo: ITV)

If you’ve totally missed Love Island in its entirety then don’t worry - each episode will be made available on the ITV Hub after it has been aired.

Can I watch old seasons?

If the beginning of season eight has inspired you to go back into the Love Island archives and check out the older seasons of the show, then you’re in luck.

Season one to seven is available to watch on the ITV Hub .

How long is it on for?

While ITV2 hasn’t officially announced how long the season eight of the show will run for, it’s likely to be somewhere in the eight week range.

That’s the same amount of time that the last two summer seasons of the show ran for in 2019 and 2021 respectively, while the winter edition of the show in 2020 ran for just six weeks.

It’s likely that the finale will take place at some point in August - looking at season seven for reference, its finale took place on 23 August 2021, exactly eight weeks after its premiere on 28 June.

Davide shook up the villa with his entrance in the very first episode of the new season (Photo: ITV)

By that logic, season eight could see its finale air on Monday 1 August, since the new series kicked off on Monday 6 June.

Additionally, there has been no word yet about a reunion episode, however these special episodes tend to air a few weeks after the finale.