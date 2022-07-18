David Beckham’s eldest son was signed up as a brand ambassador for Superdry eight months ago, but the contract has now been terminated

Brooklyn Beckham and fashion retailer Superdry have parted ways, eight months after a contract was signed between the two parties. (Credit: Getty Images)

A lucrative contract between Brooklyn Beckham and fashion retailer Superdry has ended.

The celebrity chef and son of ex-footballer David Beckham has parted way with the company, eight months after he was announced as a brand ambassador.

But why has the partnership between the two ended, and how much was the contract worth?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Superdry drop Brooklyn Beckham?

There is no doubt that 23-year-old Brooklyn is a high-calibre influencer for brands, with Superdry taking note of his 14 million Instagram followers.

He was announced as a brand ambassador for the Japanese company in November 2021, a role which included promoting Superdry products on his social media channels.

Brooklyn, who recently married actress Nicola Peltz, began promoting Superdry’s new vegan footwear range in January 2022, using the brand’s tagline “lower your fashion footprint” in an Instagram post.

However, his followers and fans of the fashion retailer soon made claims of hypocrisy, after pointing out that Brooklyn was a meat-eating chef.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham had began a career in the food industry, after launching his Cookin’ with Brooklyn YouTube channel in early 2022.

Likewise, his endorsement and the luctrative payday he received from Superdry also received criticism, with some claiming that it was a result of nepotism due to his famous parents.

However, Superdry has not given a specific reason for why the deal between the two has come to an end.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign.

“We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22.”

How much was the contract between Brooklyn Beckham and Superdry worth?

It was reported at the time that Brooklyn had been signed up as a brand ambassador for £1 million.

It remains unclear whether Brooklyn will receive the full amount on the contract, after it had been terminated earlier than expected.

What job does Brooklyn Beckham do?

The 23-year-old foodie has had many interests and career oppotunities throughout the years.

He attended Parsons School of Design in New York City to study photography for one terms, after he photographed a campaign for fashion house Burberry in 2016, at the age of 16.

He has since interned for British photographer Rankin and published a photobook, titled What I See, in 2017.

The book itself was panned by critics, however published Random House defended the book, saying that it appealed to Brooklyn’s teenage fanbase at the time.

By 2021, Brooklyn had moved on to pursue other pasture, and attempted to make a name for himself as a celebrity chef.

He launched his Cookin’ With Brooklyn series, however this grew criticism also after it was revealed that each episode cost around $100,000 to make and had a team of 62 professional working to produce it.

Brooklyn has also appeared in videos for publishers such as Vogue alongside his wife Nicola Peltz, where he has showcases recpies.