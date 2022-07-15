The Crazy Rich Asians star has said that backlash to tweets she wrote about her sitcom Fresh Off The Boat being renewed had left her contemplating suicide

Hollywood actress Constance Wu has made a comeback to social media after she left following immense backlash to tweets.

The Fresh Off The Boat star removed herself from social media website Twitter in 2019 after she received criticism for her tweets.

She has now said that the backlash left her contemplating suicide after being told she had “become a blight on the Asian American community”.

But what was said? And what has Constance Wu said upon return to Twitter?

What did Constance Wu say in tweets about Fresh Off The Boat?

In May 2019, news broke that ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat had been renewed for a sixth season.

Created by chef Eddie Huang, the show followed the semi-autobiographical story of a Taiwanese-American family who relocated their life from Chinatwon in Washington, DC to Orlando, Florida during the 1990s.

Wu had starred in the show since the first series as the matriarch of the family, Jessica Huang.

However, quoting a tweet which mentioned the renewal of the series, Wu said: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh.”

Despite fans saying that it was “good news”, the actress doubled down on her comments, replying: “No it’s not.”

The Crazy Rich Asians star later explained that she made the comments after a “rough day” and that they were “ill-timed”.

Wu added that her tweets were not intended to hurt her co-stars, who she got along with well, but were aimed at the fact she would not be able to pursue a passion project due to the renewal of the series.

The actress then received abuse for her views, which led to her comming off of social media altogether

Has Constance Wu returned to Twitter?

Three years after the incident, Wu posted a statement to Twitter to let fans know what she went through in the aftermath.

She said: “Three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe.”

She said that the incident had left her attempting suicide, adding: “I felt awful about what I’d said and when a few DMs [direct messages] from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live any more.

“That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened.

“Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

Wu has said that she has since regularly spoke to a therapist before trepidatiously making a comeback to Twitter.

The actress, who also starred in 2019’s Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, has also writted a book titled ‘Making A Scene’ in which she speaks about her experience.

Her statement continued: “And even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”

She also shared details for a US-based suicide hotline.

What has been the reaction to her story?

Despite the brutal backlash Wu received in 2019, her frank and honest admission that social media had left to an attempt on her life was met with widespread support.

Comedian Jenny Yang told Wu: “I’m sorry you went through this darkness. I’m so glad you are still here with us. We need to talk more about mental health. Thank you for sharing.”

