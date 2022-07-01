Chris Pratt stars as James Reece in The Terminal List, a new adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel of the same name

The Terminal List, a new action thriller starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL investigating the deaths of his team, became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 1 July.

The series is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Terminal List.

What is The Terminal List about?

The Terminal List is about Navy SEAL James Reece, reeling from the recent deaths of his team on a mission gone wrong. Increasingly suspicious after their deaths - was it really a mistake, or were they given bad intel as part of a conspiracy? - Reece takes steps to avenge them, crossing names off his terminal list one by one.

The official synopsis explains that “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

Who stars in The Terminal List?

Chris Pratt stars as James Reece, a Navy SEAL with memory problems. Pratt is best-known for playing Starlord in the Marvel movies Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. Otherwise, you might also know him from Jurassic World, The Tomorrow War, or The OC.

Taylor Kitsch plays Ben Edwards, James’ best friend and another former military member. You might recognise Kitsch from a lead role in the sports drama Friday Night Lights, or from films like Battleship and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Riley Keough plays Lauren Reece, James’ wife. Keough is best known to me as a guest star on Riverdale, but you might otherwise know her from films like Under the Silver Lake, Zola, Logan Lucky, and The Devil All the Time, or from television series The Girlfriend Experience. She’s also, interestingly, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.

They’re joined by Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Criminal Minds), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase) and Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Terminal List?

David DiGilio is the lead writer on The Terminal List. He’s previously written episodes of the series Strange Angel, and the television movie Warrior. He’s currently working on a script for Tron 3.

Antoine Fuqa directed the first episode of The Terminal List. Fuqa is best-known as the director of films like Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen, and the recent Magnificent Seven remake with Chris Pratt.

Is there a trailer for The Terminal List?

Is The Terminal List based on a book?

Yes, it is. The Terminal List is an adaptation of a book of the same name, the first of five novels about James Reece.

It was written by Jack Carr, himself a former Navy SEAL, and was published in 2018. The Terminal List is followed by True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil’s Hand, and In the Blood.

When and how can I watch The Terminal List?

The Terminal List is available as a boxset on Amazon Prime Video internationally. Every episode was released at once on Friday 1 July, coinciding with a long weekend in America.

How many episodes is The Terminal List?

The Terminal List is eight episodes in total, each around an hour in length. The shortest episode is 51 minutes, and the longest is 65 minutes.

Will there be a second season of The Terminal List?

At the moment, we don’t know - there’s been no official announcement either way. However, series showrunners and executive producers Dave DiGilio and Antoine Fuqa have expressed an interest in doing more of the show, and of course there are plenty of novels to provide inspiration too.

Why should I watch The Terminal List?