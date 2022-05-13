The HBO crime series is a dramatisation of the murder trial of author Michael Peterson over the death of his wife

The Staircase is a new HBO true crime series which follows the investigation into the murder of Kathleen Peterson and the trial of her husband Michael.

The tight-nit legal drama boasts an all star cast and sees a family fall apart in the aftermath of the murder.

Colin Firth and Toni Collette in The Staircase

Who is in The Staircase cast?

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Michael Peterson is the author who was found guilty of the murder of his wife and served 14 years for the crime.

Firth is a well-known Hollywood actor who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as King George VI in the biopic film The King’s Speech.

His other roles include playing Harry Hart in The Kingsman, Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones’s Diary series, and Mr. Darcy (again) in the period drama Pride and Prejudice.

Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

Kathleen Peterson was the ill-fated second wife of Michael, whose murder preceeds an agonising trial for the Peterson family.

Collette is known for her role as Sheryl in the family drama Little Miss Sunshine, and more recently for starring as Zeena the Seer in the Guillermo del Toro crime thriller Nightmare Alley.

Collette’s most iconic role was as Anne in the terrifying supernatural horror film Hereditary.

Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf

Rudolph was Michael Peterson’s defence attorney, and although Rudolf went on to lose the case, the trial gave him national attention.

Stuhlbarg played Arnold Rothstein in the neo-noir crime series Boardwalk Empire, and Sy Feltz in crime series Fargo.

The cast of The Staircase

Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson

Clayton is Michael’s son from his first marriage, and stood by his father during the murder trial.

DeHaan’s big film roles include playing Harry Osborne in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Lucien Carr in romantic drama Kill Your Darlings alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

DeHaan is due to star alongside Cillian Murphy in the biopic film Oppenheimer.

Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater

Caitlin is Kathleen’s mother from a previous relationship who became part of the Peterson family after her mother’s marriage - she initially believed in Michael’s innocence but changed her mind after reading her mother’s autopsy report.

DeJonge has previously starred in sci-fi mystery series The Society and is due to star as Elvis Presley’s wife, Priscilla in the upcoming biopic, Elvis.

Parker Posey as Freda Black

Black was the prosecutor who helped put Michael behind bars for the murder of Kathleen.

Posey’s previous credits include playing Kitty Kowalski in Superman Returns, Darla in teen movie Dazed and Confused, and Jennifer Jolie in horror flick Scream.

Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff

Ratliff was the daughter of Margaret Ratliff, a friend of Michael’s who was found dead at the bottom of her staircase in 1985, in an eerily similar way to how Kathleen was found.

Turner’s most iconic role was as Sansa Stark in the high fantasy series Game of Thrones.

She has also played Jean Grey in several instalments of the X-Men franchise and Jane in the adventure drama Survive.

Who else is in the cast?

Other cast members include Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson, Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff, Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini, Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier, Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson and Hannah Pniewski as Becky.

Where can I watch The Staircase in the UK?

The Staircase has begun airing on Sky Atlantic and the first four episodes are available to watch now - the next episode will be released on 19 May at 8am.

The series is also available to watch on NOW TV.