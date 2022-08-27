Filming for the new police procedural from ITV took place all over Northern England

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s nothing better than getting stuck into a good detective story, and so fans of Line of Duty will be pleased to hear that Dunbar will be returning to our TV screens in ITV’s new show Ridley .

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know about the new ITV programme - including where it was filmed.

What is Ridley?

Ridley is a new detective drama from ITV, starring Adrian Dunbar ( Line of Duty , Blood) as the retired Detective Alex Ridley who, now working in a consultancy role, resumes his partnership with former protégée DI Carol Farman, played by Bronagh Waugh ( Our House , Viewpoint ), who is now in charge of investigations.

ITV says: “When he’s enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.

“With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

“Inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.”

Adrian Dunbar stars as retired Detective Alex Ridley (Photo: ITV)

The rest of the core cast for ITV drama includes:

Ridley comes from co-creators Paul Matthew Thompson , one of the lead writers of the ITV detective drama Vera, and Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Penance).

Each of the four episodes are produced by Juliet Charlesworth ( Happy Valley , Scott & Bailey), with episodes one, two and four written by Thompson and episode three by Julia Gilbert ( Agatha Raisin , Midsomer Murders ).

Where was it filmed?

In January earlier this year, Ridley began filming in Lancashire, with scenes for the show shot at Todmorden Wind Farm near Rossendale.

At the time, a notice about the filming was sent to local residents, which said: “I am writing to let you know that a brand new ITV drama - entitled Ridley - will be heading to Todmorden Wind Farm, on Monday 25th and Tuesday 27 January 2022, to film scenes for the show.”

Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley and Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman, wrapped up warm on a cobbled alleyway (Credit: ITV)

The notice also said that the production crew would also “be using a flat for a few scenes in episode two”.

ITV has said that filming for Ridley took place across Northern England, with the Bolton News reporting that the cast and crew had been spotted shooting on Le Mans Crescent.

According to the article, “people could be seen dressed up as barristers on the street”.

When is it on TV?

The first of the four episodes of Ridley will air on ITV on Sunday 28 August at 8pm. Each episode is two hours long, and will end at 10pm.