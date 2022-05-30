ITV is making some major changes to its schedule which will see adjustments to when news programmes and soaps are on TV.

There are changes ahead for Coronation Street.

The changes come after ITV decided to extend the evening news bulletin to a full hour.

The news will now run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and it will feature more international news. This means that Coronation Street will be pushed from its regular slot.

To accommodate for the Britain’s Got Talent live semi finals, ITV is rearranging its broadcasts of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

From Monday May 30 to Friday June 3, Emmerdale will air from 7:00pm to 7:30pm, with Coronation Street following at 7:30pm until 8:00pm.

So when is Coronation Street on TV? This is what you need to know.

When can I watch Coronation Street?

Hour-long episodes of Coronation Street will now air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.

The changes were announced back in January 2022 and will see the soap move from 30-minute instalments six times a week to three hour-long episodes.

The soap used to air two half-hour episodes at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Mondays and Wednesdays and one single episode on Fridays at 7.30pm.

This is the first time the format has changed since 2017 when Coronation Street moved from two to six episodes a week.

The Weatherfield-based drama has been on TV for 60 years and is the longest running soap of all time.

The new schedule changes will give fans an extra half an hour of soap content a week.

What other changes will there be to ITV soaps?

Emmerdale will move to 7.30pm and will follow the now longer news programme.

The new slots mean that there is a clash between ITV’s Emmerdale and the BBC’s Eastenders.

Eastenders will now run at 7.30pm from Monday to Thursday and it will no longer air on Fridays.

This will be a change for the long-running soap which usually does not air on Wednesdays.

Fans of both soaps will have to choose one or the other to watch live but can of course catch up on the BBC Iplayer or ITV Hub afterwards.

When will these changes take place?

The new schedule launches very soon with the changes coming in March 2022 but they will be interrupted by the FA Cup this week.

On Monday 28 February there was an hour-long special of Emmerdale at 7pm and an hour-long episode of Coronation Street to make up for a night with no soaps on Tuesday 1 March.

On Wednesday 2 March and Thursday 3 March Emmerdale will take its regular slot at 7pm.

There will be another hour-long episode of Emmerdale on Friday 4 March followed by an hour of Coronation Street.

The new regular times for the soaps will be in full action by Monday 7 March.

How is Britain’s Got Talent changing the schedule?

The schedule will return to normal from Monday June 6.

Why are the changes happening?

ITV has said it wants to invest in its news service and believes that broadcast journalism is extremely important in the current climate.

It believes that in the wake of the pandemic that audiences are thirsty for news and are more keen to stay updated with the latest breaking stories.

ITV recorded 35.6 million viewers on the evening news programme in 2021.

Mary Nightingale will continue to present the programme.

The regional news will still be aired at 6pm before the new hour-long national show.

That means that there will be a daily 90 minutes of news on ITV from 6pm to 7.30pm.

ITV is hiring 27 new journalists, camera operators, editors and producers into its teams.

These appointments will spread across Scotland, Wales and Northern England.

These changes will impact those in Scotland as STV news will now be followed by the hour-long programme.