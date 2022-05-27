Famous actors including Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavill will appear in the documentary

Crime drama Midsomer Murders is celebrating 25 years of puzzling the nation.

Set in the fictional town of Midsomer, which is plagued by numerous murders, the show has been keeping us entertained since 1997.

To celebrate the show’s prestigious 25th anniversary ITV and ITV Hub will be releasing a behind the scenes documentary.

Fans can expect to see key stars from the past 25 years, including Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby, played by John Nettles who stepped away from the show in 2011 and the current leading man who took his place, Neil Dudgeon.

The special episode will also feature famous actors Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavill who had roles in the crime drama before they made it big.

Here’s everything you need to know about when you can watch it and who will star in the anniversary special.

When can I watch Midsomer Murders 25th anniversary special?

The special anniversary episode is available to watch on ITV One on 29 May between 7-8pm.

You can catch up on the episode on the ITV Hub after it has aired on ITV One.

What is the plot of the anniversary special?

Midsomer Murders is known for its quirky characters and mysterious plots.

The sometimes dark storylines also have a humorous side and it’s this impressive dialogue that has made it an international success, seeing it broadcast in 200 countries.

This 25th anniversary documentary follows the very beginning of the crime drama, going back to the start of how the series came to life.

Based on the Chief Inspector Barnaby books by Caroline Graham, it will start off reflecting on the first episode, The Killings at Badger’s Drift.

The documentary will include a variety of cast members from past to present and will also include a few famous faces who played roles in the iconic show before making it big.

ITV have shared that the episode will also take viewers on a: “Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show’s iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside, which has played such a huge part in the success of the series.”

Who is the cast of Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem?

The cast of the Midsomer Murders special will involve actors from throughout the show’s history.

Here is a full list of the cast set to feature and who they played in Midsomer Murders:

Neil Dudgeon: DCI John Barnaby, 2010-2022

John Nettles: DCI Tom Barnaby, 1997-2011

Nick Hendrix: Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter, 2016-2022

Annette Badland: Dr Fleur Perkins, Pathologist, 2018-2022

Daniel Casey: DS Gavin Troy, 1997-2003

Jason Hughes: DS Ben Jones, 2005-2013

Jane Wymark: Joyce Barnaby, 1997-2011

Jeff Povey: Writer, 2016-2022

Ian Strachan: Producer, 1999-2022

Tamzin Outhwaite: Guest Star ‘The Lions of Causton’, 2018

Manjinder Virk: Dr Kam Karimore, Pathologist 2016-2017

Fiona Dolman: Sarah Barnaby, 2011-2022

The cast will also be joined by famous faces Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavill, who had small roles in the series before they made it big.

Where can I watch Midsomer Murders?

Fans can catch up or binge watch all the episodes from Midsomer Murders over the last 25 years.