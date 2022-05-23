Silent Witness will mark a quarter of a century on our screens when it returns for season 25

The BBC drama series follows a team of forensic pathologists as they use their expertise to investigate grizzly crimes.

The new season will see the return of many longstanding cast members, including some who have not been on the show for several years.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silent Witness season 25

Who is in Silent Witness season 25?

Emilia Fox, who has starred in the show since season eight, is back as Nikki Alexander, one of the leading forensic pathologists.

Fox is known for starring as Morgause in the fantasy series Merlin and for playing Valerie Profumo in drama series The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Amanda Burton will also return as Sam Ryan, the leader of the original forensics team, after an 18 year absence from the show.

Since leaving the show in 2004, Burton has starred in school-based drama Waterloo Road as Karen Fisher, crime drama series White House Farm as June Bamber, and and crime series Marcells as Katherine Maguire.

David Caves, who has been a series regular since season 16, will reprise his role as Jack Hodgson, a forensic scientist and cage fighter.

Caves’ other roles include playing agent Clint Hill in the biopic Jackie, Michael in crime mystery series 15 days, and Joe in the drama film Widow’s Walk.

Genesis Lynea will also return as Simone Tyler, a forensic ecologist introduced in the previous season.

Lynea is recognisable for her role as Archie Hudson in medical drama Casualty, and Geraldine in fantasy drama series A Discovery of Witches.

Amanda Burton and Emilia Fox in Silent Witness

Where are the original cast of Silent Witness now?

Many series regulars have left the show over its 25-year run, but they’ve not left our screens, appearing in dozens of popular TV shows and films between them.

Sam Parks played Sam Ryan’s silent assistant Fred Dale on the show before leaving after the third season.

Since leaving Silent Witness, Parks has gone on to have small roles in London’s Burning, The Bill, Taboo, and The Crown.

He has also had walk-on parts in the films Les Misérables and Last Night in Soho.

Liz Carr joined the cast in 2013 as the sarcastic forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery, appearing in 79 episodes before leaving the show in 2020.

Since leaving, Carr has had small roles in the dark comedy medical series This is Going to Hurt and the TV movie Then Barbara Met Alan.

She also stars as Saraqael in the fantasy comedy series Good Omens alongside David Tenant and Michael Sheen.

Liz Carr was on the show from 2013-2020

Tom Ward appeared in Silent Witness from 2002-2012, playing Harry Cunnigham, a forensic pathologist who began as a student in the series before becoming a qualified doctor.

Ward’s other roles include playing Colonel Fitzwilliam in drama series Death Comes to Pemberly, and Sir Robert Peel in The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Ruth Gemmell appeared in the first season of the show as Kerry Cox but was killed off - she appeared in the series twice more in 2006 as DI Beth Ashdown, and in 2014 as Ellie Brooke.

Gemmell has starred in several popular shows, playing Jen in drama series Utopia, Octavia Putney in Penny Dreadful, and Lady Violet Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

When is Silent Witness season 25 on TV?

Season 25 of Silent Witness will begin airing at 9pm on BBC One on 23 May, and the second episode will air at the same time on 24 May.

Episode three will air on 30 May and episode four will air on 31 May.

Episode five will air on 6 June and episode six, the final episode of the series, will air on 7 June.