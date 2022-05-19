Two reboots of popular police drama The Bill are reportedly in the works, with former cast set to return

The Bill ran on ITV for 26 seasons and more than 2,000 episodes but was cancelled in 2010 as audience numbers declined, although more than 4 million people tuned in for the series finale.

The series was unique for showing a more true to life vision of policing, complete with paperwork and red tape, as well as the violence and drama of the job.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bill premiered on ITV 38 years ago

What is The Bill?

The Bill is a police drama which first launched in 1983 and followed the officers of Sun Hill, a police station in the fictional London borough of Canley.

The series focused on the work of a shift of officers at the station and on the nearby Jasmine Allen housing estate as they take on cases of muggings, domestic disputes, armed robbery and bomb scares.

Although the first and last seasons of the show aired after the watershed and could feature more violence, bad language and nudity, for 21 years in between The Bill aired before the watershed.

Over the decades dozens of guest stars graced the cells of Sun Hill, including Sean Bean, Russell Brand, Paul O’Grady, James McAvoy and David Tennant.

Is The Bill going to return?

It has been reported that after more than a decade off the air, The Bill will be making a comeback with two reboots in the works.

A TV insider told The Sun: “In the minds of many producers and execs, The Bill is a drama which is just sitting, waiting, to be rebooted.”

And it appears that the wait is nearly over, as three cast members of the original series reportedly met with writer Simon Sansome to discuss a reboot of the show.

This followed a special online cast reunion in 2021, 11 years after the finale ended, to raise money for charity.

There has been speculation that one of the shows will be called Sun Hill, suggesting that it will be set in the same location as its predecessor.

While some details are known about the Sun Hill series, little has been revealed about the other reboot project, not even a name.

According to IMDB, Sun Hill will see the return of at least three cast members from the original series.

The reboot is reportedly being handled by UKTV and is in the early stages of development.

Graham Cole appeared in more episodes of The Bill than any other actor

Who is in the cast of The Bill reboot?

According to IMDB, there are three cast members currently connected to the Sun Hill project, all of whom were longstanding cast members of The Bill.

Graham Cole, who played P.C. Tony Stamp from 1984-2009 is set to return, as are Trudie Goodwin, who played Sgt. June Ackland in more than 900 episodes, and Mark Wingett who played D.C. Carver for more than two decades.

It is understood that the plot will revolve around the three veteran officers who have since retired from the force, but will be brought back to Sun Hill as consultants to help deal with a rise in murder and suicide rates in Canley.

When is The Bill reboot release date?

Sun Hill is expected to be released in early 2023 through UKTV. An official release date is not yet known, so watch this space for updates.

A release date for the second reboot project is currently unknown.

Where can I watch The Bill?

Episodes from seasons 17-23 and 26 of The Bill are available to watch online on UKTV Play, although the seasons are not complete.