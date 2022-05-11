New Netflix original series The Lincoln Lawyer is adapted from a novel from the same author behind Bosch

Netflix series, The Lincoln Lawyer, follows a defence attorney, Mickey Haller, who operates out of his Lincoln Town Car.

When his former law partner is killed, Haller must take over the firm and tackle a high-profile murder case.

Michael Connelly wrote several novels featuring Haller, and has also penned 21 detective novels featuring Harry Bosch, Haller’s half-brother, which were adapted into the Amazon shows Bosch and Bosch: Legacy.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer

Is the Lincoln Lawyer series based on the 2011 movie?

Connelly’s 2005 novel was adapted into the 2011 film The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Matthew McConaughey and Bryan Cranston.

However, in the book and film, Haller takes on the case of a wealthy realtor who has been accused of assault and attempted murder.

While the series takes its name from the 2005 novel, the plot is actually borrowed from its sequel, The Brass Verdict, published in 2008.

Some characters’ names have been changed for the series and others have been constructed - so while the series is heavily inspired by The Brass Verdict, there are points where the plot of the novel and the series diverge.

Who is in the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix series?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Haller is the main protagonist of the series, an iconoclastic lawyer who does things his own way and swapped a swish law office for the boot of his car.

Garcia-Rulfo Garcia-Rulfo is recognisable for the all-star western remake The Magnificent Seven.

His other film roles include playing Biniamino Marquez in Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express and Three in 6 Underground.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

McPherson is a Los Angeles district attorney, Mickey’s ex-wife and the mother of his child.

Campbell played Sidney in every instalment of the horror franchise Scream, and starred as political strategist LeAnn Harvey in the Netflix political thriller series House of Cards.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

Trevor Elliot, whose name has been changed from Walter in the novel, is a video game developer accused of killing his wife and her lover - his case is taken on by Haller.

Gorham played Bobby in sitcom 2 Broke Girls and Bob Barnard in the comedy thriller series Insatiable.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Letts is a former client of Haller who couldn’t afford to pay for his services and so began working for him as his driver.

Letts’ previous TV roles include playing Lyric Ballentine in comedy series The Soul Man, Zoe in fashion drama Vanity, and Sydney Fletcher in romantic drama The Quad.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

Griggs’ character was created especially for the series - he is an LAPD Detective who is initially antagonistic towards Haller, but the two eventually form a strong working relationship.

Mwine has previously starred as Jacques in Hurricane Katrina drama Treme, and Ronnie Davis is coming-of-age series The Chi.

Who else is in the cast?

Other cast members include Michael Graziadei as Jeff Golantz, Lamont Thompson as Judge James P. Stanton, Angus Sampson as Cisco, LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder, Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford, Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto, and Krista Warner as Hayley Haller.

When is The Lincoln Lawyer series release date?

The ten episode series will be released on Netflix on 13 May.