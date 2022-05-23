ITV drama mini-series Grace is based on the best-selling crime novels of British author Peter James

ITV have confirmed that crime series Grace has been renewed for a third season, following the season two finale on 22 May.

The Brighton-based detective series follows Superintendent Roy Grace, a workaholic police officer with an obsession for cold cases.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace is haunted by the disappearance of his wife ten years ago, and with no body or clues to help him, it is the one case he can’t crack.

John Simm as Detective Roy Grace

What happened in Grace season 2?

Season one of Grace consisted of just one feature-length episode, but season two was four episodes long, each featuring a different case for Grace to take on.

The first episode of the second season concerned a woman who had been brutally murdered, the victim in episode two was a wealthy socialite, and in episode three the remains of a woman are found in a storm drain.

The final episode of the second season sees a body retrieved from the English channel, and when a further two bodies are discovered the case takes a strange turn.

The second season ended with Grace in a relationship with love interest Cleo, only for him to receive an eleventh hour phone call telling him that his wife might still be alive.

What is the plot of Grace season 3?

So far, ITV has adapted Peter James’ Roy Grace novel series in order and it’s likely that this will continue in season three to maintain continuity.

Therefore, assuming season three is three episodes long it will follow the plot of Dead Like You, Dead Man’s Grip, and Not Dead Yet.

The plot of the Dead Like You book surrounds two brutal rapes which Grace suspects were carried out by the same perpetrator.

Dead Man’s Grip focuses on a woman who survives a traffic accident only to learn that others involved in the crash were later tortured and killed - and she may be next. When she refuses to go into hiding, Grace and the Sussex police must work to find those determined to kill her.

Not Dead Yet sees a major Hollywood production come to Brighton, but with a stalker on the loose, one of its stars may not be safe.

James has published 18 Roy Grace novels so far, and with another due to be published in September, it’s possible that ITV may continue to adapt the novels across several more seasons of the show.

John Simm and Richie Campbell star in detective drama Grace

Who will be in the Grace season 3 cast?

John Simm is almost certain to return as detective John Grace for the third season.

Simm is well-known for portraying another detective, Sam Tyler, in the crime drama Life on Mars. He is also recognisable for his role as The Master on Doctor Who.

Richie Campbell is also likely to be back as DS Glenn Branson, a colleague and friend of Grace.

Campbell’s other roles include playing Sergeant Nightingale in sci-fi series The Frankenstein Chronicles, and Chris in London gang series Top Boy.

Zoë Tapper is expected to return as Grace’s partner Cleo. Tapper’s credits include playing Ellen Love in Mr Selfridge, Sam Stenham in Safe House, and Vanessa Jenkins in Rules of the Game.

Other cast members likely to reprise their roles are Craig Parkinson as Norman Potting, Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy, and Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl.

When is the Grace season 3 release date?

An official release date has not been confirmed and filming for the new season has not yet started.