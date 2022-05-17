Amanda Burton is returning to Silent Witness as Professor Sam Ryan - here’s everything you need to know about the release date, cast, and where to watch the trailer for the 25th anniversary season

Silent Witness is returning for a celebratory 25th anniversary series on Monday 23 May.

The new season is set to see Amanda Burton reprise her role as Professor Sam Ryan, the original series lead 25 years ago. It’s been 17 years since Burton left the series.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Silent Witness season 25, coming soon to BBC One.

What is it about?

Silent Witness is a crime procedural focusing on the world of forensic investigation – the team at Lyell Centre look closely at DNA evidence to determine who committed which crimes and when.

Season 25 kicks off with a shock attack on the Health Secretary, and Sam Ryan’s husband Jomo – so Sam Ryan calls her old colleagues at Lyell Centre for help.

The official synopsis reveals that “uncertain of who or what they can trust, the Lyell team’s investigation draws them into confrontations with echoes of their personal histories, which threaten to unravel their present.”

Who is in the cast?

Amanda Burton as Sam Ryan in the Silent Witness 25th anniversary special (Credit: BBC/David Emery)

Emilia Fox stars as Dr Nikki Alexander, the forensic lead at Lyell Centre. Outside of Silent Witness, you might recognise Fox from Pride and Prejudice, Merlin, and The Pianist. Fox first appeared in Silent Witness in Season 8, and has played Nikki for 17 years now.

Amanda Burton reprises her role as Professor Sam Ryan, the original lead of Silent Witness. Burton appeared in 54 episodes of Silent Witness between 1996 and 2004, and since then has starred in Waterloo Road and Marcella.

Hugh Quarshie will play Jomo Mashaba, Sam Ryan’s husband. Quarshie is best-known for his role as Rick Griffin in Holby City, but you might also recognise him from Stephen or The Phantom Menace.

They’re joined by David Caves (Jackie) as Jack Hodgson and Genesis Lynea (Casualty) as Simone Tyler amongst others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can see it right here.

How many episodes is Silent Witness season 25?

Silent Witness season 25 is six episodes total, slightly reduced from the usual ten.

The series will air on Mondays and Tuesdays for three weeks.

How and where can I watch Silent Witness season 25?

Silent Witness begins on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 23 May at 9pm.

The second episode will follow on Tuesday 24 May, again at 9pm.

Why should I watch Silent Witness season 25?