The second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime sees detective Stabler infiltrate an infamous crime family

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows the Organized Crime Control Bureau in New York City and the work it does to take about violent criminal enterprises in the city.

One of the lead detectives in the series, Elliot Stabler, was also a major character in the original series, Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 cast

The first season of Organized Crime followed Stabler as he pursued the gangster Richard Wheatley, who is eventually apprehended.

The 22-part season began airing in the US in September 2021 and the season finale was released this month - but now the season is coming to the UK via Sky.

What is the plot of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2?

Following the events of season one in which Stabler dismantled Wheatley’s drug empire, the detective takes on another operation.

This time Stabler must infiltrate a notorious Albanian crime family that is preparing to take over the New York City cocaine trade.

Whilst Stabler is busy attempting to stop gang expansion, Wheatley is vying to get out of jail and restore his crime empire.

Who is in the cast?

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, the protagonist of the show. Stabler works to take down criminal institutions while also dealing with the trauma of his own past.

Meloni previously starred as the same character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, leaving in season 12 but returning to the show for season 22.

Meloni’s other credits include playing Jimmy Liery in the 1990s cop show NYPD Blue, Roman Zimojic on vampire series True Blood, and George Winslow in the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler

His film roles include playing Colonel Nathan Hardy in Man of Steel and Mort in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Dylan McDermott will return as the recently imprisoned and eager for release Richard Wheately.

McDermott previously played three different roles in three seasons of American Horror Story, appeared as Ernie West in drama series Hollywood, and starred as Special Agent Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted.

McDermott’s film credits include playing the father in Perks of Being a Wallflower, Forbes in Olympus has Fallen, and George Macarthur in King Richard.

Danielle Moné Truitt plays Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Elliot’s partner at the bureau.

Truitt has also appeared as Ayanna in Law & Order: SVU. Her other roles include playing the leading role in crime drama series Rebel, and Charlie Minnick in the action series Deputy.

Ainsley Seiger plays Jet Slootmaekers, a detective assigned to the Organised Crime Control Bureau who specialises in technology.

Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley

Aside from her role as Slootmaekers in Organized Crime and SVU, Segier has only one credit so far, playing Joan in the 2019 short film American Waste.

Tamara Taylor plays Angela Wheatley, the ex-wife of crime boss Richard Wheately.

Taylor had a major role as Camille Saroyan in detective series Bones, played Deloris Allen in October Faction, and starred as Sibyl in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Other cast members include Michael Rivera, Ben Chase, Nick Creegan, Charlotte Sullivan, Ibrahim Renno, Christina Marie Karis, Nicky Torchia, Shauna Harley, Allison Siko, Nicholas Baroudi, Keren Dukes, and Kaitlyn Davidson.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here:

When is the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 release date?