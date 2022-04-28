The new ITV detective drama will deal with themes of race and identity in British society

DI Ray is a new crime series revolving around a homicide detective working on a murder investigation in Birmingham.

The series was written by Maya Sondhi and exectuvie produced by Jed Mercurio who previously worked together on another police drama - Line of Duty.

Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray

What is DI Ray about?

The four-part series follows Birmingham-based police officer DI Rachita Ray as she achieves her dream of being promoted to the homicide division.

However, when she learns that her first case is a ‘culturally specific’ murder, Ray questions whether she was chosen based on her merit or her ethnicity.

Ray becomes determined to track down the killer, navigating the world of organised crime and coming up against the entrenched biases of some of her colleagues.

Where is the series filmed?

Much of the filming for the series took place on location in Birmingham.

Filming took place in Birmingham city centre last October, as the film crew shot scenes on the top of Snow Hill station car park.

Film crews were also spotted in November at St Paul’s Square in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

Who is in the cast?

Parminder Nagra plays DI Rachita Ray, the newly promoted police detective tasked with cracking the latest murder case who is conflicted about her identity as an Asian British woman living in Birmingham.

Nagra is known for starring as Jess alongside Keira Kinghtley in the cult football film Bend it Like Beckham. Her other roles include Meera Malik in The Blacklist and Priya Singh in 13 Reasons Why.

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson.

Gemma Whelan plays DCI Kerry Henderson, Ray’s new colleague who has the hump about her rapid promotion.

Whelan is best known for playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones and Marian Lister in historical comedy series Gentleman Jack.

Jamie Bamber plays DCI Martyn Hunter, Ray’s colleague and partner and - for much of the series - her fiancé.

Ian Puleston-Davies as Dept Supt Beardsmore.

Bamber’s credits include playing Col. Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back, and DCI Tim Williamson in crime drama Marcella.

Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Khatri, a family liaison officer who comes on board with Ray’s investigation.

Thiara has played DC MacBride in the comedy drama Landscapers, and Reggie in Brassic alongside Michelle Keegan.

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Supt. Ross Beardsmore, the boss of the detective squad.

Puleson-Davies is known for his roles as Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street and Arthur Pennyworth in the DC series Pennyworth.

Other members of the cast include Sam Baker-Jones, Manpreet Bachu, Demelza O’Sullivan, Ezra Faroque Khan, Taru Devani, Bhavik C. Pankhania, Sabrina Pui Yee Chin, Shobu Kapoor, Lucy Phelps, Helen George, Steve Oram, Rowena King, Paul Copley, and

Peter Bankole.

When is DI Ray on TV?

DI Ray will begin airing on 2 May at 9pm on ITV. It will air over four consecutive nights with the final episode being released at 9pm on 5 May.