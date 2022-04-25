The Bling Ring famously robbed some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities including Megan Fox, Orlando Bloom and Paris Hilton

Released in 2013, The Bling Ring follows the true story of a group of high school teenagers who pillage the homes of some of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities.

The story has recently been made into a documentary that will air on Channel 4 this week, but it was first told in the film by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson and featuring cameos from Paris Hilton and Kirsten Dunst.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bling Ring film starring Emma Watson.

What happens in The Bling Ring film?

The Bling Ring film follows the dramatised story of real-life burglars known as the Bling Ring.

It tells the unlikely story of how this group of Californian teenagers met in High School and decided to go on a stealing spree in a bid to be like their Hollywood idols.

The group of teens robbed famous celebrities including Lindsey Lohan, Megan Fox, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Paris Hilton - who they burgled three times.

The characters in the film do not have the same names as the real life Bling Ring members and include cameos of Paris Hilton and Kirsten Dunst.

Who are The Bling Ring cast members?

The characters in The Bling Ring film are based on the real life people who took part in the infamous robberies. However, their names have been changed.

Here is a list of the cast members, who they play in The Bling Ring and who the real-life people their characters are based on.

Emma Watson plays Nicolette "Nicki" Moore - who is based on Alexis Haines (née Neiers).

Katie Chang plays Rebecca Ahn - who is based on Rachel Lee.

Israel Broussard plays Marc Hall - who is based on Nick Prugo.

Claire Julien plays Chloe Tainer - who is based on Courtney Ames.

Carlos Miranda plays Rob Hernandez - who is based on Roy Lopez, Jr.

Gavin Rossdale plays Ricky - who is based on Johnny Ajar.

Georgia Rock plays Emily Moore - who is based on both Gabby Neiers and Diana Tamayo.

Annie Fitzgerald plays Kate - who is based on Nancy Jo Sales.

How can I watch The Bling Ring film?

The Bling Ring film is available to stream in the UK through Youtube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movie for £2.49, it is also available to stream on Amazon Prime for £3.49.

The film was previously available on Netflix, but the streaming platform has since removed it from their listings.

Is The Bling Ring based on a true story?

The Bling Ring is based on the true story of a group of Californian teenagers who burgled the houses of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities including Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom and Lindsey Lohan.

The group of teens consisted of: Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Haines, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames and Johnny Ajar.

They burgled an estimated 50 homes between October 2008 and August 2009, totalling an eye-watering theft of approximately $3 million.

The group was eventually apprehended and each was prosecuted and sentenced to prison.

What have the real members of The Bling Ring said about the film?

In an interview with Ziwe Fumudow on Instagram Live, former Bling Ring member Alexis Haines chatted about the film and how she felt about her portrayal.

Haines was unhappy with comments that Watson made about her, she said: “The problem I had is with the comments [Watson] made about me and the role despite the fact that she already knew that I was a convicted…like the heroin part, the drug addiction part had already come out. So I was actually in treatment at the time they were filming the movie.”

She also added that she hadn’t watched the movie and didn’t plan to.

When is Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist release date?

The first episode of the three part series will air on Channel 4 on the 24 April at 10pm.