Ashley Jensen returns as the PR guru turned rural investigator in the S- ky comedy series

Agatha Raisin is back for a fourth season to investigate more Cotswolds crimes - but this time she will find herself under the microscope.

The series is based on M.C. Beaton’s mystery novels - 32 books have been published in the Agatha Raisin series since 1992.

The first episode of the series, Love, Lies and Liquor, Agatha will find herself accused of murder when a hotel guest turns up dead.

Episodes two and three will see Agatha put her sleuthing skills to the test again as she must get to the bottom of a jam poisoning plot and solve a murder on the morning of a big wedding.

The series has been described by TV Guide as “Miss Marple with fashion sense and sex drive”.

Ashley Jensen as Agatha Raisin

Who is in Agatha Raisin season 4 cast?

Jensen stars as the titular sleuth, tasked with solving three more murder cases - and clearing her own name - in the latest season.

Jensen is known for starring as the nurse and love interest in the dark comedy series After Life with Ricky Gervais.

Her other roles include playing Debbie Dorrell in drama series Trust Me and Fran in Catastrophe.

Mathew Horne as Roy Silver

Roy Agatha’s personal assistant when she worked in PR - now he is one of her best friends and continues to lend a hand to her investigating endeavours.

Horne is a comic actor most famous for playing Gavin in the romcom series Gavin and Stacey.

He played various roles in the sketch comedy The Catherine Tate Show, and was the awkward, gaff-prone headmaster in Bad Education alongside Jack Whitehall.

Matt McCooey as DC Bill Wong

Bill is a police officer and ally of Agatha’s, although the pair have a light-hearted rivalry as the race each other to crack each case.

McCooey has several voice acting roles, playing Keni in Invizimals, and several characters in the Final Fantasy videogame series.

He also starred as Mark O’Brien in the miniseries The Salisbury Poisonings.

Lucy Liemann as Sarah Bloxby

Sarah is another of Agatha’s friends and a crucial source of information as she seems to know everything that goes on in the village.

Liemann will be recognisable from projects including comedy drama series Moving Wallpaper where she played Sam Phillips, and the Martin Clunes series Reggie Perrin where she played Jasmine.

Jason Merrells as Sir Charles Fraith

Charles is a wealthy, charming and well-connected friend of Agatha’s who often offers a hand in solving cases.

Merrells is known for playing Harry in the comedy drama Finding Alice, and Pontius Pilate in the Biblical series Jesus: His Life.

Jamie Glover as James Lacey

James, a retired soldier and military author, is Agatha’s neighbour and on again off again lover throughout the series.

Glover’s credits include playing Andrew Treneman in school drama Waterloo Road and voice acting for several video game series such as Dragon Age and Star Wars.

Where is Agatha Raisin filmed?

Each season of the series has been shot in the Cotswolds - the series takes place in the fictional village of Carsley.

The main filming location is the village of Biddestone in northwest Wiltshire which stands in as the fictional Carsley.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it here:

When is Agatha Raisin season 4 release date?

The first episode of Agatha Raisin season four will air on 2 May on Sky Max and Sky Showcase at 8pm.