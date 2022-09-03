The Voice will once again be judged by Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs, and Anne Marie, with the live studio audience also returning for the first time since the pandemic

The Voice, the musical competition series with blind auditions, is returning for its eleventh series on Saturday 3 September on ITV at 8pm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Voice.

What is The Voice about?

The Voice is another musical talent show. It opens with a series of blind auditions, meaning that (in theory at least) the judges are influenced only by the voice of the contestants rather than their appearance.

After the blind auditions, the judges mentor different competitors, building a team of their own to compete against the other judges. Whichever singer wins then wins for their judge sponsor.

Each judge has 10 spots on their team this year, meaning they can each let 10 contestants through past the blind auditions.

Who are the judges on The Voice?

The Voice judges Olly Murs, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and will.i.am sat in their revolving chairs, backs to the stage (Credit: ITV)

Tom Jones returns for his tenth series as a judge on The Voice. Jones is best known for songs like It’s Not Unusual and What’s New Pussycat.

will.i.am returns for his eleventh series as a judge on The Voice. will.i.am is best known as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, the band behind I Gotta Feeling.

Olly Murs returns for his fifth series as a judge on The Voice. Murs was once a contestant on The X Factor, coming second in that show’s sixth series.

Anne-Marie returns for her second series as a judge on The Voice, after having won last year’s series. Anne-Marie is best known for songs like Ciao Adios and 2002.

Who hosts The Voice?

Emma Willis returns to host The Voice again for its 2022 series. It’s Willis’ eighth series as host, having taken over from Holly Willoughby when The Voice moved from BBC One to ITV.

Is there a trailer for The Voice?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Are there any new twists this year?

Yes, there is! The typical Battles round has been replaced with a new Callbacks round.

Singing hopefuls who get through the Blind Auditions will be invited back for Callbacks – they have to prove themselves all over again, rather than competing directly in a head-to-head.

When does The Voice start?

The Voice begins on Saturday 3 September on ITV at 8pm. Interestingly, this is the first year that The Voice UK has been broadcast in the Autumn.

It follows the debut of a new series of The Masked Dancer, and leads into the debut of a new series of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

How many episodes is The Voice 2022?

We don’t yet know officially, but Series 10 of The Voice had 12 episodes. It seems reasonable to expect the same again – though it may return to the longer runtime of previous years.

When do the auditions end?

There are typically seven weeks of auditions, so probably Saturday 15 October.

When is The Voice UK finale?

We don’t yet know, but we’ll update this piece with that information as soon as we have it.

Why should I watch The Voice?