Ant and Dec have won the award for Best Presenter for a record breaking 20 years

National Television Awards (NTA) nominations have been announced for 2022.

Voting for the long list of nominees is now open, with the public having the final say on who deserves to win.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Dommet is back to present the awards, taking place on 15 September at London’s Ovo Arena in Wembley.

With 16 categories on offer, there are hundreds of actors, presenters and TV shows to choose from.

Presenters Ant and Dec have once again been nominated in the category for Best TV Presenter, having won the award for the past 20 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NTA Awards and how to vote.

When is the ceremony?

The NTA award ceremony will take place on Thursday 15 September, 2022 at London’s Ovo Arena, Wembley.

Ant and Dec have won the award for Best Presenter for a record breaking 20 years (Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Tickets to attend are now on sale, with a variety of packages available, including red carpet access and VIP.

You can find out more about ticket prices on its website.

How can you vote?

Voting is now open, you can choose your favourite TV show or presenter.

When does voting close?

Voting closes at 11pm on Monday 6 June 2022.

How can you watch the National Television Awards?

The award ceremony will be broadcast live from London’s Ovo Arena in Wembley, with viewers able to tune in on ITV one.

The exact time the show will be broadcast has not yet been confirmed.

Full list of NTA nominations

There are 16 categories, including new drama, comedy and authored documentary.

This year sees the introduction of a new award for Best TV Expert, which includes nominations for Prue Leith from Bake Off, Sir Lord Sugar and Sir David Attenborough.

Here is the full list of the NTA Nominations for 2022:

New Drama

A Very British Scandal

Anatomy of a Scandal

Angela Black

Annika

Around the World in 80 Days

Conversations with Friends

DI Ray

Dopesick

Heartstopper

Holding

Landscapers

Mood

Moon Knight

Our House

Pam & Tommy

Screw

Sister Boniface Mysteries

Slow Horses

Stay Close

Suspicion

The Dropout

The Essex Serpent

The Girl Before

The Ipcress File

The Larkins

The Long Call

The North Water

The Responder

The Teacher

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe

The Tourist

The Tower

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Vigil

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Dancing on Ice

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Starstruck

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Dancer

The Masked Singer

The Rap Game UK

The Voice Kids

Walk the Line

Authored Documentary

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White

Billy Monger: Changing Gear

Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud

Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me

David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us

Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?

Fergal Keane: Living with PTSD

Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me

Helen Glover: The Mother of All Comebacks

Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51

Joe Wicks: Facing my Childhood

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me

Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

will.i.am: The Blackprint

Will Young: Losing my Twin Rupert

Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture

Returning Drama

A Discovery of Witches

All Creatures Great and Small

Baptiste

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Casualty

Death in Paradise

Doctor Who

Endeavour

Gentleman Jack

Grace

Grantchester

In My Skin

Killing Eve

Manhunt

Peaky Blinders

Shetland

Silent Witness

The Bay

The Good Karma Hospital

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Split

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Top Boy

Vera

Vienna Blood

TV Presenter

Adam Hills

Alan Carr

Alex Jones

Alexander Armstrong

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Ashley Banjo

Ben Fogle

Ben Shephard

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Clive Myrie

Dara Ó Briain

Davina McCall

Dermot O’Leary

Emma Willis

Fiona Bruce

Freddie Flintoff

Gary Lineker

Gino D’Acampo

Graham Norton

Greg Davies

Holly Willoughby

Jeremy Clarkson

Jermaine Jenas

Jimmy Carr

Joel Dommett

John Bishop

Jonathan Ross

Kate Garraway

Laura Whitmore

Lee Mack

Lorraine Kelly

Marvin Humes

Matt Baker

Maya Jama

Michael McIntyre

Mo Gilligan

Olly Murs

Oti Mabuse

Paddy McGuiness

Paul O’Grady

Phillip Schofield

Richard Osman

Rob Beckett

Rochelle Humes

Romesh Ranganathan

Sandi Toksvig

Sara Pascoe

Stacey Dooley

Stephen Mulhern

Susanna Reid

Tess Daly

Tom Allen

Factual Entertainment

Ambulance

Antiques Roadshow

Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Clarkson’s Farm

Cooking With the Stars

Countryfile

Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips

Digging for Britain

Dragons’ Den

Dynasties

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Freeze: Skating on the Edge

Gogglebox

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

Jay Blades: No Place Like Home

Liverpool Narcos

Long Lost Family

MasterChef: The Professionals

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales

Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton

Our Yorkshire Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Portrait Artist of the Year

Prehistoric Planet

Rooney

The Apprentice

The Beatles Get Back

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great Pottery Throw Down

The Green Planet

The Mating Game

The One Show

The Repair Shop

The Tinder Swindler

Top Gear

Warship: Life at Sea

Who Do You Think You Are?

Drama Performance

Amanda Redman, Dr Lydia Fonseca, The Good Karma Hospital

Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout

Ashley Walters, Dushane, Top Boy

Ben Aldridge, DI Matthew Venn, The Long Call

Ben Whishaw, Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt

Bradley Walsh, Pop Larkin, The Larkins

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

Charles Venn, Jacob Masters, Casualty

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Claire Danes, Cora Seaborne, The Essex Serpent

Claire Foy, Duchess of Argyll, A Very British Scandal

Conleth Hill, Sergeant PJ Collins, Holding

Cush Jumbo, Megan, Stay Close

David Oyelowo, Edward Monkford, The Girl Before

David Tennant, Phileas Fogg, Around the World in 80 Days

David Thewlis, Christopher Edwards, Landscapers

Douglas Henshall, DI Jimmy Perez, Shetland

Eddie Marsan, John Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe

Emilia Fox, Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness

Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses

Gemma Whelan, DS Sarah Collins, The Tower

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jane, The Girl Before

James Nesbitt, Broome, Stay Close

Jamie Dornan, The Man, The Tourist

Jessica Plummer, Emma, The Girl Before

Joanna Scanlan, Ma Larkin, The Larkins

Joanne Froggatt, Angela, Angela Black

Jodie Whittaker, The Doctor, Doctor Who

Joe Alwyn, Nick Conway, Conversations with Friends

Joe Cole, Harry Palmer, The Ipcress File

John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Kane Robinson, Sully, Top Boy

Kristin Scott Thomas, Diana Taverner, Slow Horses

Laura Main, Nurse Shelagh Turner, Call the Midwife

Lily James, Pamela Anderson, Pam & Tommy

Lucy Boynton, Jean Courtney, The Ipcress File

Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay

Martin Clunes, DCI Colin Sutton, Manhunt

Martin Compston, Bram Lawson, Our House

Martin Freeman, Chris Carson, The Responder

Matthew Goode, Matthew Clairmont, A Discovery of Witches

Michael Keaton, Dr. Samuel Finnixas, Dopesick

Monica Dolan, Anne Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe

Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small

Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika | Hannah, The Split

Nicôle Lecky, Sasha, Mood

Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead

Olivia Colman, Susan Edwards, Landscapers

Oscar Isaac, Steven Grant/ Marc Spector, Moon Knight

Parminder Nagra, DI Rachita Ray, DI Ray

Paul Bettany, Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, A Very British Scandal

Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise

Robson Green, DI Geordie Keating, Grantchester

Rupert Friend, James Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal

Rupert Penry-Jones, Toby, Our House

Sean Bean, Mark Cobden, Time

Shaun Evans, DC Endeavour Morse, Endeavour

Sheridan Smith, Jenna Garvey, The Teacher

Sienna Miller, Sophie Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal

Simone Ashley, Kate Sharma, Bridgerton

Stephen Graham, Eric McNally, Time

Stephen Mangan, Nathan, The Split

Stephen McGann, Patrick Turner, Call the Midwife

Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil | Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack

Tchéky Karyo, Julien Baptiste, Baptiste

Teresa Palmer, Dr Diana Bishop, A Discovery of Witches

Tom Brittney, Reverend Will Davenport, Grantchester

Tom Hiddleston, Will Ransome, The Essex Serpent

Tom Hollander, William Dalby, The Ipcress File

Tuppence Middleton, Fiona Lawson, Our House

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

Have I Got News for You

I Can See Your Voice

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories

Love in the Flesh

Love Island

Lovestruck High

Married at First Sight UK

Mock the Week

Rob & Romesh Vs

Romeo & Duet

Strictly The Real Full Monty

Taskmaster

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Games

The Graham Norton Show

The John Bishop Show

The Jonathan Ross Show

The Last Leg

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

The Ranganation

This is MY House

Too Hot to Handle

Would I Lie to You?

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Home and Away

Neighbours

Expert

Dame Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off

Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den

Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee

Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

Gregg Wallace, Celebrity MasterChef

Jay Blades, The Repair Shop

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach

John Torode, Celebrity MasterChef

Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm

Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down

Lord Sugar, The Apprentice

Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals

Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show

Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals

Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee

Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK

Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den

Rich Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down

Rudy Reyes, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den

Sir David Attenborough, Dynasties | The Green Planet | The Mating Game

Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den

Tan France, Queer Eye/ Beauty and the Bleach

Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den

Wim Hof, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

Serial Drama Performance

Anna Passey, Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks

Charlie De Melo, Imran Habeeb, Coronation Street

Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders

Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street

Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders

Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks

Harriet Bibby, Summer Spellman, Coronation Street

Harvey Virdi, Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks

Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks

Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders

Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders

Millie Gibson, Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rebecca Sarker, Manpreet Sharma, Emmerdale

Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Sally Carman, Abi Webster, Coronation Street

Sally Dexter, Faith Dingle, Emmerdale

Vera Chok, Honour Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks

Zaraah Abrahams, Chelsea Fox, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Beat the Chasers

Blankety Blank

Celebrity Catchphrase

Celebrity Mastermind

Family Fortunes

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Only Connect

Pointless Celebrities

QI

Question of Sport

Sitting on a Fortune

The 1% Club

The Hit List

The Void

The Wall

The Weakest Link

University Challenge

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Rising Star

Alison Oliver, Frances, Conversations with Friends

Arin Smethurst, Sah Brockner, Casualty

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Conrad Khan, Duke Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Lily Best, Lizzie Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks

Martelle Edinborough, Suzy Merton, Emmerdale

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

Sonny Kendall, Tommy Moon, EastEnders

Daytime

A New Life in the Sun

Animal Park

Antiques Road Trip

Bargain Hunt

BBC Breakfast

Bridge of Lies

Clean It, Fix It

Escape to the Country

Father Brown

Good Morning Britain

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Jeremy Vine

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen

Lingo

Loose Women

Lorraine

Morning Live

Pointless

Saturday Kitchen

Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Sunday Brunch

The Chase

The Farmers’ Country Showdown

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Tipping Point

Comedy

After Life

Brassic

Derry Girls

Ghosts

Hard Cell

Kate & Koji

Ladhood

Meet the Richardsons

Not Going Out

Only Murders in the Building

Peacock

Sex Education

Single Drunk Female

Spitting Image

Starstruck

Ted Lasso

The Cleaner

The Outlaws

The Witchfinder

Trying

Young Sheldon

Talent Show Judge

Adam Lambert, Starstruck

Alesha Dixon, Britain’s Got Talent I Walk The Line

Amanda Holden, Britain’s Got Talent

Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing

Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice

Beverley Knight, Starstruck

Craig David, Walk The Line

Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing

Danny Jones, The Voice Kids

David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent

Davina McCall, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer

Dawn French, Walk The Line

DJ Target, The Rap Game UK

Gary Barlow, Walk The Line

Jason Manford, Starstruck

Jonathan Ross, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer

Krept and Konan, The Rap Game UK

Melanie C, The Voice Kids

Mo Gilligan, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer

Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice I The Masked Dancer

Pixie Lott, The Voice Kids

Rita Ora, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Sheridan Smith, Starstruck

Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent

Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice