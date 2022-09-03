The Voice UK: every former winner of the ITV singing show - and where they are now

Here’s your guide to all the former winners of The Voice UK, in both its BBC and ITV guises

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voice is returning for its eleventh series this September. Who will win and who will lose?

While you’re waiting to find that out – the finale is months away, after all – you might be wondering who won The Voice in previous years, and what they’re all up to now anyway.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s your guide to all the former winners of The Voice UK, in both its BBC and ITV guises.

Series 1 – Leanne Mitchell

What were they doing before The Voice? Leanne Mitchell was a member of the Potters Theatre Company in Hopton-on-Sea, appearing in a number of shows in the seaside town from the age of 15 until her audition for The Voice.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Tom Jones.

What have they done since The Voice? Mitchell won The Voice in 2012, released her first album in 2013, and was dropped by her label in 2014. She’s since performed on cruises and run workshops at performance schools.

Series 2 – Andrea Begley

What were they doing before The Voice? Begley was a regular open-mic performer while working on her law degree, and was a finalist in RTÉ singing competition The Hit. Her aunt is a professional musician also.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue.

What have they done since The Voice? She’s toured Ireland with her aunt Philomena Begley, and is currently chair of the Royal National Institute for the Blind network committee in Northern Ireland. (Begley herself has glaucoma, and after a number of operations has around 10% of her sight.)

Series 3 – Jermain Jackman

What were they doing before The Voice? Jackman trained in music at the Islington Arts and Media School in Finsbury Park and Sir George Monoux College in Walthamstow. He then went on to study Politics at Leeds.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? will.i.am.

What have they done since The Voice? Jackman is active in the Labour Party, having run for a spot on their National Executive Committee a number of times. He’s a member of the group Socialists of Colour, and in 2020 founded the 1987 Caucus, a group intended to support Black men within the Labour Party.

Series 4 – Stevie McCrorie

What were they doing before The Voice? Steve McCrorie was a firefighter in Scotland.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs.

What have they done since The Voice? In 2016 – one year after winning The Voice – McCrorie parted ways with his record label. He returned to his prior job as a firefighter while releasing music independently, and is actually the most successful former winner of The Voice in terms of pure sales.

Series 5 – Kevin Simm

What were they doing before The Voice? He was a member of the pop group Liberty X from 2001 to 2007.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? He was initially mentored by Paloma Faith, before being stolen by Ricky Wilson.

What have they done since The Voice? He’s currently the lead singer of the pop group Wet Wet Wet.

Series 6 – Mo Adeniran

What were they doing before The Voice? Adeniran was a hotel worker from Warrington.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Jennifer Hudson.

What have they done since The Voice? In 2018, Adeniran released his debut album Evolve. It peaked at 36 on the UK albums chart, and he was dropped by his label Polydor Records shortly after. (Which is, incidentally, becoming a bit of a trend here. Obviously, you know shows like The Voice are quite exploitative, but it becomes a little more stark when you sit and check every winner’s Wikipedia page for an article like this.)

Series 7 – Ruti Olajugbagbe

What were they doing before The Voice? Olajugbagbe was 19 when she auditioned for The Voice.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Tom Jones.

What have they done since The Voice? Again, much like many of her predecessors, Olajugbagbe was dropped by Polydor Records shortly after the release of her debut album. She’s since signed with PMR Records.

Series 8 – Molly Hocking

What were they doing before The Voice? Hocking was also 19 when she auditioned for The Voice. She’d previously auditioned for The X Factor, making it to boot camp, though her turn on the show was never televised.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Olly Murs.

What have they done since The Voice? Do you think she’s still signed to Polydor Records? Go on, guess.

Series 9 – Blessing Chitapa

What were they doing before The Voice? Chitapa was 18 when she auditioned for The Voice.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Olly Murs.

What have they done since The Voice? Chitapa signed with Island Records after The Voice, and parted ways with them shortly after the release of her first album. She’s since released some music independently.

Series 10 – Craig Eddie

What were they doing before The Voice? Prior to his audition for The Voice, Eddie worked in a call centre, an Asda warehouse and in Greggs.

Who was their mentor on The Voice? Anne-Marie.