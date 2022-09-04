Foo Fighters and friends paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium

The life of Taylor Hawkins was celebrated in a tribute concert in London this weekend.

The Foo Fighters drummer died in March, being found in a hotel room in Colombia.

It was the first time the band have performed live since his death.

Superstars from the music and comedy world joined the Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (3 September) in memory of Taylor Hawkins.

Funds from ticket and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family.

If you are unable to physically attend - or did not get tickets - you will still be able to watch the tribute concert without going to Wembley Stadium.

Here is all you need to know:

Can you watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at home?

If you were unable to get a ticket to the show at Wembley, or live outside the UK, you will still be able to tune in and watch it.

It is going to be streamed.

Is it on Paramount Plus?

It is going to be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Subscribers will be able to watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert via the Paramount+ app.

Coverage began at 11.30am eastern time.

The concert will be available to watch on-demand later on 3 September globally.

If you have Paramount+ in the UK you can watch it on demand.

Can you watch it in the UK?

Pluto TV will also be streaming the concert outside of the US - it is available on NOW and Roku devices in the UK as well as Amazon Fire Stick, Android, Apple TV Plus, Chromecast, iPhone, LG, PlayStation, Roku and Samsung TV Plus.

It can also be downloaded for free on Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, and Google Play.

You don’t need to sign up or have a subscription to use Pluto TV.

It will also be shown on MTV Brand YouTube Channels globally.

Coverage of the concert in the UK will begin at 4.30pm.

If you are busy on Saturday, the concert will be available on demand on Pluto TV from the week beginning 5 September.

Who was on the lineup?

The line-ups for the shows were announced by the band on Wednesday 17 August.

Foo Fighters have confirmed that in London, attendees will be treated to performances by:

Travis Barker (Blink-182)

Martin Chambers (The Pretenders)

Josh Freese

Violet Grohl

Justin Hawkins (The Darkness)

Shane Hawkins

James Gang

Brian Johnson (AC/DC)

Kesha

Luke Spiller (The Struts)

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Nandi Bushell

Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction / NHC)

Stewart Copeland (The Police)

Liam Gallagher

Omar Hakim

Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders)

Alain Johannes

John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin)

Greg Kurstin (The Bird and the Bee)

Geddy Lee (Rush)

Alex Lifeson (Rush)

Brian May (Queen)

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

Nile Rodgers (Chic)

Mark Ronson

Supergrass

Roger Taylor (Queen)

Rufus Taylor (The Darkness)

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

Chevy Metal, with special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Is there a second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?

A second tribute concert will take place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on 27 September.

A statement on the band’s website said: “Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The TaylorHawkinsTributeConcerts.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.