Two ‘all-star rock and roll shows’ have been planned to honour the late drummer’s legacy

Rock band Foo Fighters have announced two shows in tribute to their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins .

The performances, which the band announced via their official Instagram page on Wednesday 8 June, will mark the band’s first live shows since Hawkins died in March .

So, where and when will these shows take place, who will perform, and can you get tickets to the shows?

Here’s what you need to know.

When and where will the Foo Fighters’ tribute shows be?

One of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which have been organised by the band and Hawkins family, will be in the UK and the other in America.

The first will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 3 September, while the second will be held at the Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

Who will perform in the shows?

Full line-ups for the shows have not yet been announced, but details are expected to be released at a later date.

You can sign up to receive more information about the shows on the Foo Fighters website .

Can I get tickets to the shows?

Tickets to both shows, which Foo Fighters have described as all-star rock and roll shows, will go on sale at 9am on 17 June via the Foo Fighters’ website .

Tickets to the London performance date will also be available to buy via Ticketmaster.

What have Foo Fighters said about the shows?

Foo Fighters’ members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee said in a statement that the shows will unite several artists who Taylor ‘idolised’.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

What has Taylor Hawkins’ family said about the shows?

When they announced the shows, Foo Fighters also shared a statement from Hawkins’ widow Alison.

She said: “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor.

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

“Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them.

“We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Who was Taylor Hawkins and what happened to him?

Taylor Hawkins joined American rock band Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting sophomore album The Colour and the Shape.

He made his recorded debut with Foo Fighters with 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose, playing on every subsequent Foo Fighters album.

As a member of Foo Fighters, Taylor was a 15-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hawkins died March 25 at the age of 50 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The official cause of death is still unknown.

Are Foo Fighters still going on tour?

The band confirmed via social media in March that their upcoming tour dates were cancelled in light of Hawkins’ death.

In a statement, they said: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take the time to grieve, heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we have made together.”

Foo Fighters were due to kick off a UK 2022 tour at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on 25 June.