Seveteen Going Under singer will play two shows at the home of Newcastle United in 2023 with Inhaler and Holly Humberstone

Sam Fender has announced a second hometown show at St James’ Park.

The singer-songwriter from Newcastle will transform the famous football ground into a music venue for two nights in 2023.

Fender, who is a life-long Newcastle United supporter, announced that he would be stepping out onto the hallowed turf at St James’ Park next summer.

Describing it as a “special moment”, he revealed that tickets will go on sale this week.

He will be the first Geordie musician to headline a show at St James’ Park.

Here is all you need to know:

When will Sam Fender play St James’ Park?

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will play two shows at Newcastle United’s homeground in the summer next year.

He will play St James’ Park on Friday 9 June and Saturday 10 June in 2023.

The second date was added after the pre-sale for 9 June sold out.

Sam Fender will perform two shows at St. James’ Park (Image: Getty Images)

What has Sam Fender said about the concert?

Announcing the show at St James’ Park on Twitter, he wrote: “I always joked that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle, and now we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June next year.

“It’s gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it.”

He also shared a black and white image of himself and his band running out of the tunnel at St James’ Park, before holding up a guitar in another part of the ground.

In the narration accompanying the footage, Fender says: “Ever since I started this band, I used to always make a joke with the boys that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle.

“We are actually going to play it on the 9th of June, can’t wait, it’s going to be absolutely lush and I hope to see yasall there.”

Newcastle United tweeted: “ A dream come true... We are delighted to announce that @samfendermusic will be performing at St. James’ Park on Friday, 9 June 2023!”

Speaking to Newcastle’s website, Sam Fender added: “This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say!”

After the pre-sale sold out, he tweeted: “St James’ presale sold oot!!! So we’ve added an EXTRA DATE on Saturday June 10th Tickets for both shows on sale this Friday at 10am”

When will tickets go on sale?

Fender announced that general sale tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 September at 10am.

Tickets will be available from Sam Fender’s website and also myticket.co.uk.

You will also be able to purchase tickets from the likes of Ticketmaster and SeeTickets.

Is there a pre-sale and how can you access it?

Pre-sale went live on Wednesday (7 September) at 10am.

In order to get access to the pre-sale, you need to add your details to a form on Sam Fender’s website - including your name, e-mail and country.

You had to have completed this by 5pm on Tuesday (6 September).

Fender has said that the pre-sale tickets have sold out.

Who are the support acts?

Two acts will support Sam Fender at St James’ Park in June 2023.

Inhaler and Holly Humberstone.

Inhaler are a band from Dublin, Ireland, and are perhaps best known for the song My Honest Face - which has been streamed 19M time on Spotify.

Holly Humberstone has been compared to the likes of Bon Iver, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers.

Her most popular songs on Spotify are: Scarlet (13M streams), Falling Asleep at the Wheel (49M).

Is there a UK tour in 2023?