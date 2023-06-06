Sam Fender is performing in Newcastle, Leeds and Reading - in an action packed summer schedule

Sam Fender has described his upcoming concert at Newcastle's St James’ Park as a dream come true and he will perform twice at the stadium he first visited as a child.

The boyhood Newcastle United supporter is scheduled to perform twice at The Magpies’ home ground in front of sell-out crowds. Fender has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom since his debut album in 2019 and he is scheduled to perform at a host of major cities this summer, such as Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Budapest along with Leeds and Reading festival.

Fender’s tour has attracted audiences from around the world as they prepare to see the Seventeen Going Under singer in action. But who will be supporting Fender on his St James’ Park homecoming and the remainder of his summer tour? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Sam Fender’s support act at St James’ Park?

Sam Fender will be joined by a host of up and coming stars during this summer's European tour. The first shows take place at St James’ Park on Friday 9 June and Saturday 10 June and Fender will be accompanied by rising star Holly Humberstone.

Holly Humberstone will be supporting Sam Fender at St James' Park. (Getty Images)

Humberstone is a 23-year-old singer from Grantham, Lincolnshire, and she performed at Glastonbury on the BBC Introducing stage in 2019 when she was just 20-years-old.

The young singer has a following of 211,000 on Instagram and she is best known for songs such as Scarlett, Falling Asleep At The Wheel, Deep End and The Wall Are Way Too Thin.

Who else is supporting Sam Fender during his St James’ Park concert?

Holly Humberstone will be warming up the crowd on both of Fender’s St James’ Park shows and fans will later be treated to performances from Inhaler, Hector Gannet and Wunderhorse.

Inhaler are a four piece Irish rock band from Dublin and they are best known for songs such as Love Will Get You There, These Are The Days and My Honest Face.

Hector Garnett, otherwise known as Aaron Duff, is an artist based in North Shields on Tyneside who has been described as a “great singer” by Sam Fender and he is known for songs such as Blue Murder, All Hail, All Glory and The Eighth Day.