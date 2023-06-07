Sam Fender is performing at St James’ Park - the home of Newcastle United - in front of a sell-out crowd

Sam Fender's highly anticipated UK tour begins with a homecoming visit to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The boyhood Newcastle supporter will be supported by a host of talented acts at the show including Holly Humberstone, Inhaler, Hector Gannet and Wunderhorse. The event has attracted interest from fans from around the UK and there has been a great deal of speculation about the setlist for the Seventeen Going Under singer’s tour.

Fender will be welcomed by a sell-out-crowd at St James’ Park in an event which the singer has described as a dream come true. But how long is Sam Fender’s Newcastle concert and how many songs is he likely to play? Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fender’s St James Park’ performance.

How long is Sam Fender’s St James’ Park concert?

Sam Fender kicks off his summer tour with his first headline concert in the UK since 28 August 2022.

On that occasion the singer treated fans to a total of 15 songs including notable hits such as Hypersonic Missiles, Getting Started and Will We Talk.

Fender’s set had a runtime of around 1 hour and 28 minutes and that is typically the length of most of his UK shows, when he has been the headline act.

Sam Fender is the first Geordie singer to headline at St James' Park. (Getty Images)

When does the St James’ Park show start?

Sam Fender has welcomed a number of up and coming talents to the stage for his two St James’ Park concerts and the singer will be supported by the likes of Holly Humberstone, Inhaler, Hector Gannett, Ernie and Wunderhorse.

Gates for the two shows on Friday 9 June and Saturday 10 June open at 4pm and the main event is expected to start at around 9pm.

Schedule for Friday 9 June

Doors Open - 4pm

Hector Gannett - 4.45pm

Holly Humberstone - 6pm

Inhaler - 7pm

Sam Fender - 9pm

Curfew - 11pm

Schedule for Saturday 10 June