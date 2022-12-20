The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a 2022 animated short film adapted from Charlie Mackesy illustrated novel - it stars Idris Elba and Tom Hollander

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is sure to become another staple of Christmas viewing, alongside The Snowman and The Alternative Christmas Message. The animated short feature has a cast of blockbuster stars and is adapted from a children’s book.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse premieres on Christmas Eve

What is The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse about?

The animated film tells a story of friendship between the four title characters as they find themselves thrown together in uncertain circumstances. The protagonists share their greatest fears, vulnerabilities and hopes as they overcome problems together. The film highlights the importance of kindness and the need to talk about out problems rather than facing them alone.

Is The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse based on a book?

Yes, the short film is adapted from the 2019 illustrated children’s book of the same name by British author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy. The book is a bestseller and was the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year and Waterstones Book of the Year when it was published.

The book was adapted for the screen by Jon Croker, who also worked as a writer on The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, The Woman in Black 2, American Animals, and No One Gets Out Alive.

Who stars in The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse?

The animation features a cast of well-known actors. Idris Elba plays Fox - Elba is best known for roles in major films, playing Heimdall in the MCU, and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He has also lent his voice to animated features such as Finding Dory, Zootropolis, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Tom Hollander voices Mole - Hollander appeared in the films The King’s Man, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Pride & Prejudice. He also played Quentin in the latest season of comedy drama The White Lotus, and his animated credits include Harley Quinn, and American Dad.

Gabriel Byrne is the voice of Horse - he is known for playing Keaton in ‘90s thriller The Usual Suspects, and Tom Reagan in the gangster film Miller’s Crossing. His other film appearances include Hereditary, Assault on Precinct 13, and Vanity Fair. He recently starred as Bill Ward in the H.G. Wells serialisation The War of the Worlds. Jude Coward Nicoll, a young actor, plays Boy - he has two other previous credits, having played Timmy in The Lost Sock, and a child in Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse is based on the Charlie Mackesy book

How can you watch The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on TV?

The animated short will premiere on BBC One on Saturday 24 December at 4.55pm - it is 35 minutes long. The short film will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast. It will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from 25 December.

Is there a trailer for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse?

