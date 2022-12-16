The Amazing Maurice is an animated family film starring Hugh Laurie, David Tennant, Emilia Clarke, and Joe Sugg, based on a Terry Pratchett Discworld novel

The Amazing Maurice is a new animated comedy film from directors Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann. A parody on a classic German fairytale, the film boasts an all-star cast of voices including comic actor Hugh Laurie, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, and Harry Potter’s David Thewlis.

This is everything you need to know about The Amazing Maurice, including who stars in the film, what it’s about, and where you can watch it:

Advertisement

The Amazing Maurice

What is The Amazing Maurice about?

Advertisement

The Amazing Maurice is an animated family fantasy film inspired by the German fairytale of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. In this version of the tale, however, the Piper, Keith, is a stooge used by the streetwise cat Maurice.

Maurice and his band of sentient rats plan to carry out a tried and tested money-making scheme wherein the rats will pretend to infest a village, only to be led away by the pied piper - for a fee, of course. However, as they put their hustle into action, Maurice and the rats come up against a band of vicious rat catchers, and a bona fide piper who could bring a swift end to Keith’s dodgy career. The feline and his pesky pest friends must work together to foil the rat catchers plans and save the village rats.

Advertisement

Is The Amazing Maurice based on a book?

Yes, the film is based on fantasy author Terry Pratchett’s 2001 novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, and was adapted for the screen by Pirates of the Caribbean writer Terry Rossio. Pratchett won the Carnegie Medal, which recognises excellence in English-language books for children and young adults, for the book.

It is the 28th of 41 novels in Pratchett’s sprawling Discworld series - the interconnected books are set on the flat fantasy world which is balanced on the backs of four elephants who are themselves standing on the back of a turtle. The series is inspired by fairytales and folklore and often parodies well-known stories.

The film is based on a Terry Pratchett Discworld novel

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of The Amazing Maurice?

Hugh Laurie leads the cast as Maurice, the cat mastermind behind the pied piper scam. Laurie is a well-known comic actor known for Blackadder and Stuart Little. Later in his career he took on more dramatic roles, starring in mystery series House, and political thriller Roadkill.

Advertisement

Other cast members include:

Emilia Clarke as Malicia

David Thewlis as Boss Man

Himesh Patel as Keith

Gemma Arterton as Peaches

Joe Sugg as Sardines

Ariyon Bakare as Darktan

Julie Atherton as Nourishing

Rob Brydon as The Pied Piper

Hugh Bonneville as The Mayor

David Tennant as Dangerous Beans

When is The Amazing Maurice on TV?

Advertisement

The Amazing Maurice was released on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW on Friday 16 December. The film is 93 minutes long. Other than streaming the film, The Amazing Maurice also has a limited cinematic run. The film was released in some cinemas in the UK on 16 December. It is due for release in the US on 3 February 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Amazing Maurice?

Advertisement