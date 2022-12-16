Young Royals season 2 landed on Netflix in November and a third season of the Swedish-language romantic drama has been confirmed

Season two of Young Royals landed on Netflix last month, and saw Edvin Ryding return as Prince Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon, loved up students at a prestigious private school in Sweden.

The Swedish language series follows Wilhelm, the fictional heir to the throne of Sweden, and his romance with fellow Hillerska boarding school pupil Simon. As their secret relationship grows the two encounter challenges from other students and senior royals. Young Royals has been praised for its positive representation of LGBT+ relationships, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the fate of season three.

Advertisement

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon in Young Royals

Has Young Royals season 3 been confirmed?

Advertisement

Yes, Netflix has confirmed Young Royals will return for a third season with many of the main cast set to come back. Netflix tweeted on Wednesday 14: "Simon + Wilhelm forever? Young Royals will return for a third and final season." Both Omar and Edvin excitedly shared the news on their own Twitter accounts.

The first season saw the blossoming of Wil and Simon’s relationship, but ended in betrayal. In the interim, Simon began dating someone new in his effort to get over Wil, but the pair seem destined to end up together. Plot details of season three have not yet been confirmed, but it will certainly maintain focus on the central pair’s relationship and the scandal that it creates.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of Royals season 3?

The cast of season three has not been confirmed but there are a few characters it is safe to assume will return - this is who who we expect to see in it:

Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm

Omar Rudberg as Simon

Malte Gårdinger as August

Frida Argento as Sara

Felicia Maxime as Stella

Nikita Uggla as Felice

Fabian Penje as Henry

Samuel Astor as Nils

Nils Wetterholm as Vincent

Nathalie Varli as Madison

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon in Young Royals

Advertisement

When is the release date of Royals season 3?

The first season of Young Royals landed on Netflix in July 2021, with the second season coming 16 months later. Based on that trajectory, season three is likely to land on Netflix in late 2023 or early 2024. Watch this space on updates on the release date of Young Royals season three.

Advertisement

Season one and two have both had six episodes and it is expected that this will be the case with season three as well. All episodes will be released on the same date. All of season one and two are available to watch on Netflix now.

How many seasons of Young Royals will there be?

Unfortunately, Netflix has confirmed that the third series of Young Royals to be the last of the show. The storyline between the two lovers will be wrapped up in the next season, and fans are hoping that they will get a happy ending.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Young Royals season 3?

Filming for the final season has not yet started, so a trailer is a long way off yet - you can expect it in late 2023. You can watch the trailer for season two here: