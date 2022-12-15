Billie Piper returns I Hate Suzie Too, a three part anti-Christmas Christmas special coming to Sky and NOW TV this December

I Hate Suzie, one of the best shows of 2019, is returning for an “anti-Christmas Christmas special” this December.

The series, which stars Billie Piper as a character based (very) loosely on herself, follows a singer-turned-actor trying to navigate life in the public eye; I Hate Suzie Too sees Suzie Pickles join a Masked Dancer-esque talent show to try and win back the public’s affection.

Here’s everything you need to know about I Hate Suzie Too.

What is it about?

I Hate Suzie follows Suzie Pickles, a former child star and singer-turned-actor (loosely inspired by Billie Piper herself). After intimate photos of her are leaked online, it impacts both her personal and her professional life, with the series charting (amongst other things) how public opinion on her changes.

I Hate Suzie Too (too like two like Series 2) sees Suzie taking part in a celebrity dance competition show, somewhere between Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Dancer, in an attempt to regain public affection.

The official synopsis for I Hate Suzie Too reads “Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public.”

“Battling ex-husband Cob with the help of estranged best friend Naomi, Suzie must try to keep life as stable as possible for her young son Frank, all whilst staying on Dance Crazee long enough to finance her new role as single mum and ex-wife. Can she win the hearts of her audience and restore her reputation? And at what cost?”

Who stars in I Hate Suzie Too?

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie Too (Credit: Sky/Tom Beard)

Billie Piper plays Suzie Pickles, the former child star and singer-turned-actor at the heart of the show. Piper is best known for playing Rose Tyler in Doctor Who, Bell De Jour in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Sally Lockhart in The Ruby in the Smoke; you might also recognise her from things like Collateral, Rare Beasts, and the Honey to the Bee music video.

Leila Farzad plays Naomi, Suzie’s former agent and closest friend. Farzad is best known for starring in space-satire Avenue 5 and thriller The Fear Index; she can next be seen in the BBC drama Better with Andrew Buchan.

They’re joined by Phil Daniels (Eastenders), Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, The Great), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Bad Education), and Daniel Ings (Sex Education) amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

I Hate Suzie is written by Lucy Prebble (Succession, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), who has collaborated with Piper a number of times.

Dawn Shadforth has directed all three episodes of I Hate Suzie Too. Shadforth has previously directed episodes of the television dramas Adult Material and Trust, but she’s best known for her work directing music videos – most famously Oasis’ The Importance of Being Idle and Kyle Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

You can also watch the US trailer, which is slightly longer, right here.

When and how can I watch it?

I Hate Suzie Too will begin on Sky Atlantic on 9pm on Tuesday 20 December. Each episode of the series will be broadcast nightly, from Tuesday 20 to Thursday 22 December.

You’ll also be able to watch the series on NOW TV, where you can also rewatch the first series. You can sign up to NOW TV right here.

In the US, I Hate Suzie Too will be available on HBO Max from Thursday 22 December.

How many episodes are there?

There are going to be three episodes of I Hate Suzie Too, each of which are an hour long.

Will there be a third series?

At the moment, we don’t know – there’s been no word either way from Sky, Piper, or production company Bad Wolf about a potential third series – but as soon as there’s any news we’ll update this piece with the relevant information.

