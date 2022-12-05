Your guide to all the original programming that’ll be available on ITVX when the platform launches, as well as the archive content and international exclusives

ITVX, a brand-new streaming service from ITV, is launching on Thursday 8 December.

The platform is set to replace the ITV Hub, offering a free-to-use streaming service where you can find both classic and upcoming ITV programs. It’s set to launch with four original programs, and will feature a new series debut each week – months before the shows then become available on ITV1.

Here’s your guide to all the new and original programming that’ll be available on ITVX when the platform launches, as well as an overview of the notable archive content and US exclusives you’ll be able to find there too.

Original Drama

Karla Simone-Spence as Frannie and Sophie Cookson as Madame Benham in The Confessions Of Frannie Langton, leaning in to embrace one another (Credit: Drama Republic/ITVX)

Nicholas Elliott works for MI6 as an intelligence officer in Cold War England. His personal and professional life is left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague Kim Philby had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB and has defected to the Soviet Union. Damien Lewis, Guy Pearce, and Anna Maxwell Martin star in this espionage drama based on a true story.

Frannie Langton, a young woman born into slavery, is accused of murder. Frannie insists she couldn’t have done it – she was devoted to her mistress – but she can’t remember the events of that fateful night herself. Karla-Simone Spence stars in this adaptation of Sara Collins’ novel about a young woman fighting to tell her own story for the first time in her life.

Tell Me Everything | Thursday 8 December

When Jonny’s life is blown apart by the most gut-wrenching personal tragedy, the struggle to maintain his façade takes him to darker and darker places that threaten to overwhelm him. Will Jonny find the strength to be honest about how he feels before it’s too late? A cast of rising stars feature in ITV’s answer to Skins and Euphoria.

Litvinenko | Thursday 15 December

A dramatisation of the 10-year fight of Marina Litvinenko and the London police force as they work to prove the guilt and release the names of those responsible for the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko. David Tennant, Mark Bonnar, and Neil Maskell star.

Riches | Thursday 22 December

When business mogul Stephen Richards dies suddenly, his hair and beauty empire is left in disarray – and the arrival of his estranged American children proves the catalyst for a messy showdown between different factions of the family. Sarah Niles, Deborah Ayorinde, and Emmanuel Imani star in this Succession-esque boardroom drama.

Without Sin | Thursday 29 December

Without Sin is a four-part psychological drama about a woman called Stella Tomlinson, whose teenage daughter was murdered three years prior. Estranged from friends and family and still grieving, she starts to meet with the man that killed her daughter – who reaches out to offer an apology. Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris star.

Stonehouse | January 2023

A stranger-than-fiction true crime drama about a Labour MP in the 1970s who faked his own death and disappeared – leaving behind only a folded set of clothes on the beach. Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes star in this three-part drama from the writer of A Very English Scandal.

Nolly | February 2023

Russell T Davies tells the story of Noele Gordon, the star of iconic soap Crossroads and a legend in her own lifetime – right up until the moment she was unceremoniously fired overnight and her show cancelled. Helena Bonham Carter plays Gordon in what’s been described as a love letter to television.

The Winter King | Late 2023/Early 2024

A bold and revisionist take on the well-loved Arthurian Legends, The Winter King follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader. Iain De Caestecker and Nathaniel Martello-White star in this adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles.

Original Comedy

Ryan Sampson as Grumio,Tom Basden as Aurelius, Tom Rosenthal as Marcus, and Jonathan Pointing as Jason in Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, all wearing centurion armour (Credit: ITVX/Rise Films)

Plebs: Soldiers of Rome | Thursday 8 December

Marcus, Grumio, Jason, and Aurelius join the army in peacetime, hoping to win respect, romance and discounts at participating restaurants. But when war’s declared, they’re sent to fight on the front line for a cause they don’t believe in – their main interest becomes the struggle for survival. Tom Rosenthal and Jon Pointing star in this feature-length finale to the popular ITV2 sitcom.

Original Documentaries

Stephen Fry, filming on location in Iceland for A Year on Planet Earth (Credit: ITVX/Plimsoll Productions)

A Year on Planet Earth | Thursday 22 December

Filmed in more than 60 locations, the series covers a wide range of the most charismatic animals, including African elephants, polar bears, blacktip sharks, chipmunks, grizzly bears, cheetahs, leatherback turtles, pandas and zebras, among many, many others. Stephen Fry narrates this six episode nature documentary.

Original Reality & Light Entertainment

Jason and Pricey in Loaded in Paradise, lying on a yellow sun lounger with sharks swimming beneath them (Credit: ITVX)

Loaded in Paradise | Thursday 29 December

An action packed, adrenalised reality game show where party-loving pairs island hop Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of - and spend - 50,000 euros.

Big Brother 2023 | 2023

The classic reality TV series returns to ITV2 and ITVX after five years away.

Archive Content

Billie Piper as Belle de Jour in Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Credit: ITV)

The Secret Diary of a Call Girl | Available at Launch

Billie Piper stars as Belle de Jour, a London sex worker. The series charts the intersection of her personal and professional lives, and follows the beginning of her publishing career as she begins to write about her work.

Footballers’ Wives | Available at Launch

A drama about the fictional Premier League football club Earls Park F.C., its players, and their wives. Zöe Lucker, Laila Rouass, and Ben Price star amongst others.

Science Fiction Collection | Available at Launch

Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, Terrahawks, Joe 90, Stingray, Space 1999, UFO, and Classic Doctor Who will all be available on ITVX from the platform’s launch.

US Exclusives

Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh in Sorry For Your Loss, stood outside at night (Credit: Beth Dubber)

Sorry for Your Loss | Available at Launch

A young widow and her family as they struggle to cope with the unexpected death of her husband. Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran star in what was once the flagship drama of Facebook Watch.

Supernatural | Available at Launch

Two brothers hunt demons, ghost, monsters, and more on a road trip around the USA. Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins star.

Nikita | Available at Launch

Nikita, an assassin trained by a secret US government department, re-emerges from hiding to take down the people who made her what she is. Maggie Q stars in this CW adaptation of the Luc Besson film La Femme Nikita.

The 100 | Available at Launch

The CW’s adaptation of Kass Morgan’s post-apocalyptic novel, following a group of juvenile delinquents returning to Earth after a nuclear disaster. Fittingly enough, 100 episodes were made across seven seasons.

Smallville | Available at Launch

A YA drama following Clark Kent and Lex Luthor’s school days, before anyone had ever heard of Superman. From the creators of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Just For Laughs | Available at Launch

Comedy festival showcase featuring the likes of Howie Mandel, Steve Martin, Jim Jefferies, Michael Che, Ken Jeong, Tiffany Haddish, Will Forte, William H. Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Ellie Kemper, Trevor Noah, Eddie Izzard, Sir Patrick Stewart, and many more

Freaks and Geeks | January 2023

The 1999 cult classic coming-of-age show that launched the careers of Judd Apatow, Paul Feig, Jason Segal, James Franco, Linda Cardellini, and Seth Rogen.

United States of Tara | January 2023

Tara is a suburban housewife in Kansas struggling with dissociative identity disorder. After experiencing side effects from her medication, Tara stops treatment – and a number of suppressed personalities start to emerge. Toni Collette and Brie Larson star in this family sitcom created by Steven Spielberg.

Beauty and the Beast | February 2023

Beauty and the Beast work together to solve crimes in this science fiction police procedural from The CW. Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan star.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend | Spring 2023

Rachel Bloom’s romcom musical about a woman who was working hard in a New York – one day she was crying a lot so she decided to move to West Covina, California, brand new job and new career. It just so happens to be where Josh lives – but that’s not why she’s here…

Everybody Hates Chris | Spring 2023

A family sitcom inspired by the youth of Chris Rock, who narrates. Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) and Terry Crews (Brooklyn 99) star.

Jane the Virgin | Spring 2023

Gina Rodriguez stars as Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a devout 23-year-old Latina virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination.

Films

ITVX is set to launch with 250 films available on the platform immediately, with plans to make up to a thousand films available each year.