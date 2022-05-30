Quinta Brunson’s school-set mockumentary Abbott Elementary is one of the most popular new shows of the past year - and it’s coming to Disney+ in the UK this June

Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary workplace sitcom set in a school, is coming to Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 1 June.

The series, which was created by and stars Quinta Brunson, is one of the most popular new comedies of the past year in the US.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abbott Elementary.

What is it about?

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary workplace sitcom set in an underfunded school – think a similar vibe to shows like The US Office or Parks and Recreation.

The series follows new teacher Janine Teagues, an optimistic second grade teacher whose sunny disposition and determination to help her students often sees her getting into comedic hijinks.

Who stars in Abbott Elementary?

Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues, an optimistic second grade teacher. Brunson has previously written for and starred in the HBO comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show, and appeared in supporting roles in Miracle Workers and iZombie. Outside of Abbott Elementary, she’s best known for creating and starring in Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date.

Tyler James Williams plays Gregory Eddie, a new substitute teacher. Williams is best known for playing Chris in Everybody Hates Chris as a child, and has also appeared in The Walking Dead, Detroit, and Billie Holliday vs The United States.

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard, a kindergarten teacher and the most experienced teacher in the school. Ralph has appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and A Piece of the Action, but is best known for broadway roles in Dreamgirls and Wicked.

They’re joined by Janelle James (Central Park), Lisa Ann Walter (Bruce Almighty), and Chris Perfetti (Looking) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Abbott Elementary?

Abbott Elementary was created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the series and wrote a number of episodes.

Randall Einhorn, who previously directed episodes of The Office and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, directed five episodes of Abbott Elementary. Einhorn also serves as an executive producer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

All thirteen episodes of Abbott Elementary will be available to watch in the UK on Disney+ from Wednesday 1 June.

How many episodes is Abbott Elementary season 1?

The first season of Abbott Elementary is 13 episodes in total, each around 20 minutes in length.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Abbott Elementary?

Yes, there is! Abbott Elementary was renewed for a second season in March 2022, before the first season had even finished, on the strength of the reception to the episodes that had already aired.

Brunson has revealed that the second season will air in the US in Autumn 2022, though it’s not yet clear when the series will arrive in the UK.

Why should I watch Abbott Elementary?