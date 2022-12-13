Everything you need to know about the cast of Litvinenko, from who they play in the ITVX true crime drama to what to watch them in next

Litvinenko, a true crime drama charting the investigation into the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, is coming to ITVX on Thursday 15 December.

The series begins with Litvinenko’s death, opening as he reports his own murder from his hospital bed, and follows the investigating officers around London and Moscow as they search for the poison that killed him. At the same time, Litvinenko relays how Marina Litvinenko began her own campaign for justice for her husband.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Litvinenko, from who they play in the ITVX true crime drama to where you recognise them from already – and, of course, a recommendation for what to watch them in next.

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko

Litvinenko will stream exclusively on ITVX this December (Photo: ITVX)

Who do they play in Litvinenko? David Tennant plays Alexander Litvinenko, a former member of the Russian security services who was murdered after he defected to Britain.

Where do I know them from? Tennant is of course best known for his appearances in Doctor Who, where he’s played both the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors, but you’ll also recognise him from things like Broadchurch, Deadwater Fell, Staged, and Des amongst many, many others.

What should I watch them in next? Earlier this year, David Tennant gave one of the best performances of his career in Steven Moffat’s crime thriller Inside Man. It’s worth checking it out, and going into it knowing as little as possible.

Margarita Levieva as Marina Litvinenko

Margarita Levieva as Marina Litvinenko in Litvinenko; Marina Litvinenko attends a press conference in January 2016 (Credit: ITVX; Carl Court/Getty Images)

Who do they play in Litvinenko? Margarita Levieva plays Marina Litvinenko, Alexander’s wife. After his assassination, she takes up his case, campaigning tirelessly for official recognition of the guilty parties.

Where do I know them from? Prior to starring in Litvinenko, Margarita Levieva worked mainly in the US, appearing in series like Revenge, The Deuce, Kings, Vanished, and In from the Cold. She’s also appeared in the films The Diary of a Teenage Girl and Sleeping With Other People.

What should I watch them in next? Levieva can next be seen in both The Acolyte and Daredevil: Born Again, which between them are the most interesting projects currently in development at Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios respectively.

Mark Bonnar as Clive Timmons

Mark Bonnar as DS Clive Timmons in Litvinenko, leaning on a hefty 2006 desktop computer (Credit: ITVX)

Who do they play in Litvinenko? Mark Bonnar plays Clive Timmons, the lead officer involved in the Litvinenko case for Scotland Yard. Timmons is a real police officer, retiring from the Met in 2013.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Mark Bonnar from crime dramas like Line of Duty and Guilt, as well as from comic roles in shows like Catastrophe and the much-missed Defending the Guilty (nothing to do with Guilt).

What should I watch them in next? It’s not out yet, but in early January Mark Bonnar will appear in the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig – it’s one to keep an eye out for, to say the least. (In the meantime, it’s always worth reminding people to check out Defending the Guilty.)

Neil Maskell as Brent Hyatt

Neil Maskell as DI Brent Hyatt in Litinenko (Credit: ITVX)

Who do they play in Litvinenko? Neil Maskell plays Brent Hyatt, one of the investigating officers involved in the Litvinenko case. He was one of the first to believe Litvinenko was telling the truth, conducting his police interview, and going on to form a close bond with Marina Litvinenko. Hyatt is a real person.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Maskell from a number of different crime dramas, like The Bill, No Offence, and Baghdad Central. He’s also appeared in comedies like Murder in Successville and King Gary, and played Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders.

What should I watch them in next? One of Maskell’s longest-running roles was as detective Peter Drummond in the Channel 4 sci-fi drama Humans. He’s fantastic in the series, playing someone whose worldview shatters before being rebuilt piece by piece with a real vulnerability. We recently discussed Humans on Screen Babble, which you can listen to here.

Who else stars in Litvinenko?

They’re joined by Daniel Ryan (Crossfire) as DAC Peter Clarke, Radoslaw Kaim (A Spy Among Friends) as Andrei Lugovoy, Maggie Evan (Tales of the Creeping Death) as Pat Troop, Richard Pepper (The Spanish Princess) as DCI Duncan Ball, and Estella Daniels (Chloe) as Dr. Onome George amongst others.

Who writes and directs Litvinenko?

The four-part drama was written and developed by George Kay, who’s best known as the showrunner of Netflix’s recent heist drama Lupin. Kay also created the Netflix drama Criminal: UK, and wrote episodes of The Hour, The Tunnel, My Mad Fat Diary, and Killing Eve.