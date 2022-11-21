Michael Sheen and David Tennant return for a third series of their lockdown comedy Staged, now exclusive to Britbox

Michael Sheen as Michael Sheen and David Tennant as David Tennant in Staged Series 3 (Credit: Britbox)

Staged, the pandemic sitcom with Michael Sheen and David Tennant, is returning for a third series this November.

The series – which sees Tennant and Sheen play fictionalised versions of themselves, getting into arguments over Zoom while rehearsing for an upcoming play – will now be available exclusively on Britbox.

Here’s everything you need to know about Staged Series 3.

What’s it about?

Staged began as a comedy about David Tennant and Michael Sheen, newly out of work because of the Covid 19 pandemic, rehearsing for a play over zoom.

The official synopsis for Series 3 explains that, after the pandemic, “things have returned to normal for David and Michael. They have moved on from lockdown and returned to their everyday working life, while director Simon’s career remains stagnant. His phone does ring, but only to ask if he can get David and Michael back together; and they’ve made it clear they want nothing more to do with him.”

“But Christmas is approaching, and Simon hopes the warmth of the season might soften them to the idea of a radio version of a Christmas classic… but that’s as far as Simon’s plan has got!”

Who stars in Staged?

Michael Sheen plays Michael Sheen, a Welsh actor. Sheen has appeared in television series like The Good Fight, Masters of Sex, and Good Omens, though he’s probably best known for playing Tony Blair in a series of films written by Peter Morgan. He can next be seen in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ drama coming soon to Channel 4.

Georgia Tennant plays Georgia Tennant, an actor and producer married to the character David Tennant. Tennant – whose father, Peter Davison, played the fifth Doctor – appeared in Doctor Who in an episode called The Doctor’s Daughter. Currently, she’s appearing as a Channel 4 producer in The Horne Section TV Show, where she’s very funny.

Anna Lundberg plays Anna Lundberg, an actor married to the character Michael Sheen. Lundberg has appeared alongside Sheen in Staged, an episode of The Sandman, and last year’s Sky Original movie Last Train to Christmas.

In previous series, guest stars like Samuel L Jackson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Judi Dench, and Whoopi Goldberg have all made appearances as themselves. While no guest stars have been revealed for Series 3 just yet, it stands to reason some interesting people will show up at some point.

Who writes and directs Staged?

Staged is written and directed by Simon Evans, who also stars in staged as writer and director Simon Evans.

Is there a trailer for Staged Season 3?

Not yet, no, but as soon as one arrives we’ll update this piece with the relevant video.

When and how can I watch it?

Staged Series 3 will debut exclusively on Britbox on Thursday 24 November, with the first two series also available to watch and stream on Britbox too.

The fact that ITV’s press release uses the phrase “debuts exclusively” does suggest that Staged Series 3 will become available elsewhere eventually, though it’s not clear whether than means the new streaming service ITVX, the typical terrestrial channel ITV1, or perhaps even the series’ original BBC iPlayer home. (Probably it means ITV1.)

How many episodes will there be?

There will be six episodes of Staged, as in previous series. Each episode will be about half an hour apiece.

Why should I watch it?