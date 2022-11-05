Your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this November, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ that can mean a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s November releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Drama

Steve Carrell as Alan Strauss, chained to a chair, and Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner in The Patient (Credit: Frank Ockenfells/FX)

Tell Me Lies | Friday 11 November

Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their lives and the lives of everyone around them; a tumultuous and intoxicating relationship unfolds over eight years. Grace van Patten (Tramps, Under the Silver Lake) stars in this drama that was popular on Hulu in the US, based on the book by Carola Lovering.

The Patient | Wednesday 30 November

A serial killer named Sam Fortner takes a therapist, Alan Strauss, hostage. Alan must attempt to stop Sam from killing again — and avoid becoming his next victim. Steve Carrell and Domhnall Gleeson star in this 9x30min psychological thriller from the creator of The Americans.

Comedy

Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, Johnny Knoxville as Clay, Calum Worthy as Zach, and Judy Greer as Bree in Reboot (Credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Reboot | Tuesday 1 November

An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast and crew must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Judy Greer (Arrested Development), and Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) star in this comedy from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan. (I’ve seen some already and it’s the best show on the list, well-worth your time.)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 & 4 | Wednesday 2 November

The supernatural sitcom about vampire flatmates returns, now exclusively available on Disney+ rather than BBC iPlayer. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Matt Berry star.

The Simpsons Season 33 | Wednesday 2 November

The continuing adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Documentaries

Chris Hemsworth and Peter Attia cook on a grill. (Credit: National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry)

Fire of Love | Friday 11 November

Award-winning documentary. Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unravelling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature’s most explosive imagery.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth | Wednesday 16 November

Chris Hemsworth stars in a documentary series from National Geographic. The Marvel star (he’s Thor, not Gale from The Hunger Games) attempts to push his body further and faster in an attempt to beat ageing.

Family

Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs Claus and Tim Allen as Santa Claus (Credit: Disney/James Clark)

Zootropolis+ | Wednesday 9 November

A return to the metropolis of mammals to discover some intriguing characters, including Fru Fru, the Arctic shrew, Officer Clawhauser, the greedy cheetah and Flash, the surprising sloth. It’s set during Zootropolis – think, like, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, or Trials and Tribbleations. Outside of the UK, it’s called Zootopia+ (in case you were trying to google it).

The Santa Clauses | Wednesday 16 November

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever; Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole. Two episode premiere.

Elton John Live: Farewell From The Dodger Stadium | Monday 21 November

Streamed live from Los Angeles’ famous Dodger Stadium, this concert film sees the Rocket Man perform songs like, well, Rocket Man. You can watch from 3:30am in the UK.

Willow | Wednesday 30 November

An unlikely group of six heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. Warwick Davies stars in this television sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, directed by Harry Potter’s Stephen Woolfenden.

Reality & Light Entertainment

David Beckham in Save Our Squad, with a member of the team (Credit: James Turner/Disney+)

Donna Hay Christmas | Wednesday 2 November

An Australian cooking series that sees chef Donna Hay explain to viewers how best to celebrate Christmas with special Christmassy food.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Wednesday 9 November

The former Manchester United player mentors a grassroots team of young players in East London, not far from where he grew up, competing in the local league where he first started his own career.

The Montaners | Wednesday 9 November

Experts dive into the daily life of one of the most famous families in Latin America, the Montaners, offering a privileged access to the intimate moments of the family and a glimpse behind the scenes of the artistic career of each of its members.

Franchises

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, and Drew Matthews as Dennis Bukowski in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jen is presenting to the court, with the others in the galleys behind her; she’s disheveled, with her sleeve ripped and hair out of place, having just transformed into She-Hulk (Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk | Thursday 3 November

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Director by Night | Friday 4 November

A behind-the-scenes look at Marvel special Werewolf by Night with director Michael Giacchino.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Friday 25 November

A one-off Christmas special starring the Guardians of the Galaxy. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still sad at the death of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in Avengers: Endgame, so to cheer him up in time for Christmas the rest of the Guardians go to Earth to kidnap his favourite movie star: Kevin Bacon.

Films

Saoirse Ronan in the film See How The Run which is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

See How They Run | Wednesday 2 September TOP PICK

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Sam Rockwell (Frost/Nixon) star in this Agatha Christie inspired murder mystery set in 1950s London. (Think Knives Out crossed with Wes Anderson.) Ruth Wilson, David Oyelowo, Shirley Henderson, Paul Chahidi, and Charlie Cooper also star.

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version) | Friday 11 November

The Emily Blunt/Ben Whishaw movie you know and love, this time in a special singalong version. (Is this meaningfully different from watching the normal movie with subtitles? Unclear.)

Disenchanted | Friday 18 November