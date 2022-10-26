The hour long episode will see your favourite Guardians travel to earth to get Peter Quill the ultimate Christmas present

Marvel Studios have shared a first look of the trailer for the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special and there’s a new Guardian in town.

Directed by James Gunn, the hour long episode will feature your favourite Guardians as they embark on a mission to make an unforgettable Christmas for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), which will see them travel to Earth in search of the perfect present, which just so happens to be actor Kevin Bacon.

So, when will Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special be released and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cast and producers of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the world premiere in 2017 (Pic: Getty Images for Disney)

When can I watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be dropping on Disney Plus on Friday 25 October, 2022.

Advertisement

What is the plot?

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of his partner and love interest Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), so the Guardians decide to cheer him up in time for the holidays.

Kraglion (Sean Gunn) learns about Christmas, with Mantis (Pom Klementieff) suggesting that the team should travel to earth and find the ultimate present for Quill, which just so happens to be the actor, Kevin Bacon.

Speaking to Radio Times about the Holiday Special, writer and director Gunn said “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The special will also feature clues about the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to be released in UK cinemas on 5 May, 2023.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Marvel released the trailer on Tuesday 25 October, which was shared on social media by writer and director Gunn, you can watch it below.

Bacon also took to social media to share the upcoming trailer alongside the caption “Did I miss that I was on the naughty list this year? The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to collect. Don’t miss out, stream 11.25.22 on @DisneyPlus.”

Who is in the cast?

Advertisement

The cast features the same faces from the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise. Peter Quill/Star-Lord is played by Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff plays Mantis, Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel and Rocket is voiced by Bradley Cooper.

The special will also feature a fictionalised version of Kevin Bacon, played by the actor himself. Fans of the movies will remember that Pratt’s character Quill has had a long obsession with Bacon due to the movie Footloose, which he often tells his friends is the greatest film ever.

Here is the full cast for Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Vin Diesel as Groot

Dave Bautista as Drax

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

What can we expect from the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special?