Everything new on Netflix UK this September, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, family entertainment, documentaries, films, and international series

Once again, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s September releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this September, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Top Picks

Cobra Kai Series 5 | Friday 9 September

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver and Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai S5. They’re wearing black karate uniforms and stood in a dojo (Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

The Karate Kid sequel continues with its fifth series. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. Will it be Hillary Swank? (Probably not.)

Blonde | Wednesday 28 September

A black and white image of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, laughing in front of a three panel make-up mirror (Credit: Netflix)

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel. The film so far has been a controversial one, with rumours swirling that Netflix executives are nervous about the potential reception to the film, but if nothing else it’s clear that this will be a marked contrast to the standard biopic formula.

Entergalactic | Friday 30 September

A stylised, animated image of Scott Mescudi as Jabari and Jessica Williams as Meadow, taking a selfie together (Credit: Netflix)

Kenya Barris of Black-ish and musician Kid Cudi team up for an animated musical romance. A young artist named Jabari attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbour, photographer it-girl Meadow.

Drama

The teenagers of the Thai fotball team, trapped in a dark, damp cave. They’re gathered around one of their teammates, helping him up, illuminated by torchlight (Credit: Sasidis Sasisakulporn)

Cobra Kai | Friday 9 September

Karate Kid sequel. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Heartbreak High | Wednesday 14 September

A crash course on the turbulence of being a teen is always on the schedule for the students at Hartley High School in this 1990s series set in Sydney.

Fate: The Winx Saga | Friday 16 September

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of six fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. When fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows.

Thai Cave Rescue | Thursday 22 September

Inspired by the incredible news that captivated the world, Thai Cave Rescue tells the untold stories of the Thai youth soccer team and their coach who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world as they work together to fight against both nature and time to save the team. 6 episode limited series.

Comedy

Patton Oswalt performing standup, wearing a blue button up shirt, mic in left hand and gesturing with the right (Credit: Netflix)

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles forum | Tuesday 13 September

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream | Tuesday 20 September

Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream. Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer’s last temper tantrum and much more.

Family

Deckard and Bee, wearing pink and white, with a field of stars behind them (Credit: Netflix)

Bee and PuppyCat | Tuesday 6 September

On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.

Documentaries

President Reagan and the crew of the Stars and Stripes boating team at the White House, holding a trophy aloft (Credit: Netflix)

Untold: The Race of the Century | Tuesday 6 September

A chronicle of the thrilling 1983 America’s Cup, “Race of the Century” is a classic underdog story. It tells the tale of the scrappy group of Australians who band together to dethrone the New York Yacht Club, and break the longest-running win streak in history— 132 years!— in the most prestigious sailing competition in the world.

Get Smart with Money | Tuesday 6 September

Pairing real people – from a bartender living paycheck to paycheck to a family wondering if they can retire early – with financial gurus over the course of a full year, these stories carry plenty of practical take-home advice for everyone. Described as Queer Eye for economics.

Chef’s Table: Pizza | Wednesday 7 September

The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

The Anthrax Attacks | Thursday 8 September

From Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss (Extremis, The Kill Team), The Anthrax Attacks tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States and one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement. Clark Gregg appears in dramatised re-enactments.

Sins of Our Mother | Wednesday 14 September

Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.

Terim | Thursday 15 September

A doc series about the life and story of Fatih Terim, Turkish football player and famous coach. Loved and hated, from soldier to emperor: the rise of a football legend.

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard | Friday 16 September

In a world exclusive, Financial Times Journalist, Dan McCrum, reveals the inside story of his 6 year investigation into the German Fintech company Wirecard and the dirty tricks that were deployed against him as he battled to expose a multi-billion euro fraud.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Iron Chef Mexico, holding an apple in front of the show’s logo under dramatic lighting (Credit: Netflix)

Designing Miami | Wednesday 21 September

Miami’s two hottest designers aren’t just competitors, they’re also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time - she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach.

Iron Chef Mexico | Wednesday 21 September

The legendary culinary competition that began in Japan and became a global phenomenon will be experienced for the first time in Spanish and with a very Mexican touch. The best chefs based in Mexico will go head to head in the kitchen stadium against the resident Iron Chefs in a duel against the clock around a very peculiar secret ingredient.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil | Wednesday 28 September

Men and women come together in a tropical paradise for an unforgettable vacation. But there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the grand prize.

Internationals

Christian Rubeck in The Lørenskog Disappearance, turning away from a snowy cottage (Credit: John-Erling H. Fredriksen/Netflix)

Narco-Saints | Friday 9 September

Follows a man involved in a National Intelligence Service (NIS) secret operation after being framed by a drug lord who controls South America Suriname under his thumb.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Tuesday 13 September

Follows a street kid with everything to lose trying to survive in Night City, a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner: a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Broad Peak | Wednesday 14 September

Broad Peak is a film based on the true events of Maciej Berbeka - the legendary Polish mountaineer, member of the Ice Warriors group, who wanted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world.

The Lørenskog Disappearance | Wednesday 14 September

Nordic true crime drama about the disappearance of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen in 2018 shocked an entire nation. This dramatization follows the investigators, journalists and lawyers who in the wake of the kidnapping are sucked into a vortex of theories, speculations and rumours.

Drifting Home | Friday 16 September

Drifting Home is a summer adventure that begins when sixth-graders and childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume are playing with their classmates Yuzuru, Taishi, Reina and Juri in an apartment complex that is scheduled to be demolished. They are caught up in a mysterious phenomenon, and when they regain consciousness, they see nothing but a vast sea before them.

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam | Wednesday 21 September

A crime docu-series, filled with pop culture references, that explores the known and unknown elements of Wanna Marchi and a historical moment in the history of Italian TV.

Only For Love | Wednesday 21 September

Goiás, Deusa and Tadeu are in love and decide to start a band. But as soon as they start to become successful, Deusa receives a proposal to start a solo career. As they follow different paths, their relationship becomes rocky, while the band will start searching for a new lead singer. That’s when the mysterious Eva comes into the scene.

Snabba Cash Season 2 | Thursday 22 September

The Swedish crime drama about the intersection between the music scene and the criminal underworld returns.

The Girls at the Back | Friday 23 September

Five 30-year-olds, close friends since school, who organize a one-week getaway together every year without exception. This year, something has come up that will force them to invent new rules of the game: One of them has been diagnosed with cancer. There are trips that change your life forever. There are lives that travel changes forever.

Rainbow | Friday 30 September

Rainbow is a modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the all-time classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Film.

Netflix Original Movies

Camila Mendes as Drea and Maya Hawke as Eleanor, Drea resting her head on Eleanor’s chest (Credt: Kim Sims/Netflix)

End of the Road | Friday 9 September

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. Queen Latifah and Ludacris star.

No Limit | Friday 9 September

When Roxana meets world champion freediver, Pascal Gauthier, she falls head over heels in love. She becomes both lover and student as Pascal initiates her into an extreme sport that’s as enthralling as it is death defying. Moving from one competition to the next, in dive locations across the world, Roxana begins to push limit after limit, wholly consumed in the throws of this passionate affair… but where will it end? No Limit is inspired by a true story.

Do Revenge | Friday 16 September

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. Stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

The Perfumier | Wednesday 21 September

A female detective who’s lost her sense of smell steals a potion from a deranged perfume maker to hold on to the man she believes she loves. She later joins forces with the perfume maker (also a murderer) to regain her sense of smell.

Athena | Friday 23 September

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

Lou | Friday 23 September

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney star.

Blonde | Wednesday 28 September

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Entergalactic | Friday 28 September

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present Entergalactic, an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow.

Old Favourites

Peter O’Toole as TE Lawrence in Lawrence of Arabia (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

Cop Car (2015) | Thursday 1 September

Kevin Bacon stars in this crime thriller about a small-town sheriff pursuing two teens joyriding in his car. Directed by Jon Watts, in his only normal movie before helming the Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) | Thursday 1 September

Epic historical drama film based on the life of T. E. Lawrence and his 1926 book Seven Pillars of Wisdom. Often thought of as one of the best films of all time.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) | Thursday 1 September

Napoleon, a socially awkward teenager, gets caught up in his dysfunctional family’s misadventures while trying to help a friend win the class presidency.

Son of Rambow (2007) | Thursday 1 September