Untold, a series of Netflix documentaries covering different true crime stories in the world of sport, has arrived for a second volume.

The series kicked off on Tuesday 16 August with The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist, telling the story of American footballer Manti Te’o’s experience of catfishing. Untold is set to release new episodes weekly through to early September.

Here’s everything you need to know about Untold volume 2.

What is Untold about?

An image of Manti Te’o as a young American football player (Credit: Netflix)

Untold shines a light on different scandals and stories from the world of sport. The first series, for example, featured interviews with Caitlyn Jenner about her Olympic career, and delved into the drama behind the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons brawl.

Untold Volume 2 accounts for four different true sporting stories.

The first episode is called Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist. It charts the story of Manti Te’o, the successful American footballer whose career was almost derailed entirely when he became unknowingly ensnared in a catfishing plot.

The second episode is called Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1. It offers a comprehensive account of the footwear company AND1, its impact on the wider basketball industry, and where it all went wrong.

The third episode is called Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul. It features an exclusive interview with disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy, speaking for the first time in his involvement in the 2007 betting scandal. Tommy Martino, Jimmy ‘The Sheep’ Battista and FBI agent Phil Scala among others also contribute to the documentary.

The fourth and final episode is called Untold: The Race of the Century. It explains how a group of Australian underdogs were able to dethrone the New York Yacht club in the 1983 American Sailing Cup, ending one of the longest winning streaks in history.

Is there a trailer for Untold?

Yes, there is. In fact, there are four trailers - and you can see them all right here!

You can watch the trailer for Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist here.

You can watch the trailer for Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 here.

You can watch the trailer for Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul here.

And finally, you can watch the trailer Untold: The Race of the Century here.

When is Untold being released?

Unusually for a Netflix series, Untold is receiving a weekly release rather than their typical binge watch boxset model.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 16 August.

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 23 August.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 30 August.

Finally, Untold: The Race of the Century will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday 6 September.

Each episode is a feature-length documentary.

Is there going to be a season 3 of Untold?

As of yet, Netflix is yet to officially announce whether or not there will be a third season of Untold. (Or a third “volume” of Untold, if you prefer.)

We’ll update this piece with the relevant information as soon as it becomes available. More likely than not, that’ll be after the release of the fourth and final episode of Untold volume 2 in early September.

Why should I watch Untold?