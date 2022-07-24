The superhero studio revealed the series will no longer be called the Infinity Saga but will be referred to as the Multiverse Saga

San Diego Comic Con 2022 (SDCC) closed with a bang this weekend after Marvel studios stole the show with their “mega-panel”.

The superhero studio revealed a range of projects in the mix, confirming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release date and teasing two new Avengers movies in the works.

Marvel boss Kevin Fiege took to the stage to host a “mega-panel” in which he teased further movies to feature in Phases Five and Six of the franchise.

The new series will no longer be called the Infinity Saga but will be referred to as the Multiverse Saga.

It will kick off with movies including: Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Clips from Ant-Man: Quantumania, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods delighted fans at SDCC.

Marvel also showed off a trailer for She-Hulk and confirmed Daredevil: Born Again for Disney Plus, which will star Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles from the Netflix series.

Here’s everything you need to know about San Diego Comic Con and what Marvel has announced.

When is San Diego Comic Con?

San Diego Comic Con kicked off in San Diego, California on Thursday 21 July, finishing on Sunday 24 July.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Alex Livinalli, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mabel Cadena speak on stage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel (Pic: Getty Images)

What has Marvel announced?

Marvel gave plenty of announcements to fans in their “mega-panel.”

Boss, Kevin Fiege took to the stage to tease Phases Five and Six of the Marvel franchise.

Among the announcements, they also paid tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Sharing a clip of the upcoming Black Panther film, director Ryan Coogler reflected on Boseman.

Coogler said: “Chadwick had these huge hands and he was just squeezing down on my shoulders. I felt his hand the rest of the day.”

Adding: “I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

Other movies announced by Feige included: Captain America: New World Order, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and Ant-Man: Quantumania.

Stars including: Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily made panel appearances to talk about their upcoming project.

James Gunn and Chris Pratt speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during San Diego Comic Con 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn told fans that it would be the “end” of the story for his characters, whereas the Ant-Man trailer featured Bill Murray.

When will Marvel’s Phase six begin?

Feige confirmed that Marvel’s Phase Six would begin on 8 November, 2024, kicking off with the Fantastic Four.

He also revealed that the saga would end in 2025 with two Avengers films: Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars.

When will Marvel’s new Avengers movies be released?

Marvel announced release dates in their “mega-panel” for a variety of new movies, including two new Avengers films, due to launch as part of their Multiverse Saga in 2025.

Here is a list of the movies Marvel will be releasing: