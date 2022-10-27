Randall Park and Melissa Fumero star in new Netflix sitcom Blockbuster, inspired by the real life last Blockbuster

Blockbuster, a new workplace sitcom set in the last VHS store in America, is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3 November.

The series, which stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, will see Netflix tempt fate.

here’s everything you need to know about Blockbuster.

What is it about?

Timmy Yoon is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees including his long-time crush, Eliza fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Who stars in Blockbuster?

Melissa Fumero as Eliza and Randall Park as Timmy in Blockbuster, holding video tape and smiling (Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Randall Park plays Timmy, the manager of the last Blockbuster Video store in America. Park is best known for playing the dad in Fresh Off the Boat, though you might also recognise him from roles in WandaVision, Veep, The Office, and Young Rock.

Melissa Fumero plays Eliza, Timmy’s long-time crush. You’ll recognise Melissa Fumero from Brooklyn 99, of course, where she played Amy Santiago across eight seasons of the policing sitcom. She’s also appeared in One Day at a Time and The Diary of a Future President.

JB Smoove plays Percy Scott, Timmy’s best-friend and the landlord of the mall the Blockbuster is located in. Smoove is probably best known for playing Leon Black on Curb Your Enthusiasm, but you’ll also know him from Saturday Night Live, New Girl, and The Millers.

They’re joined by Tyler Alvaraz (American Vandal), Madeleine Arthur (The Tomorrow People), and Olga Merediz (In the Heights) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Blokcbuster?

The series was created by Vanessa Ramos, a writer who previously worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore. Ramos has a writing credit on a plurality of episodes.

Blockbuster was directed by Payman Benz, who has previously worked on Black Monday, The Last Man on Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Who is America?, AP Bio and Key & Peele.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Blockbuster?

Blockbuster will be available to stream on Netflix as a boxset from Thursday 3 November.

How many episodes are there?

There are ten episodes to Blockbuster, each around half an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

It’s too soon to say! As soon as we do know, however, we’ll update this piece with the relevant information.

Is the last Blockbuster a real place?

Yes, it is! The actual last Blockbuster is in a city called Bend in Oregon. Blockbuster the Netflix show only takes loose inspiration from the real last Blockbuster – it’s not a 1:1 adaptation of the real thing, using it as more of a jumping off point rather than anything else – but you might be interested in checking out the 2020 Netflix documentary The Last Blockbuster if you’d like to find out more about the existing store and how it works.

Why should I watch Blockbuster?