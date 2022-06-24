Season 2 of Young Rock follows Dwayne Johnson through early adulthood as he follows in his father’s footsteps and enters the world of wrestling

Season two of comedy series The Rock is coming to the UK soon and will delve back into Dwayne Johnson’s life story.

Dwayne acts as a narrator for the series, introducing the flashbacks of his younger self and reflecting on a life of success from the year 2032, when he is running for President… yeah.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series is grounded in ideas of family, and how Dwayne Johnson was inspired by his father and supported by other relatives to embark on the life that he did.

Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson

What is Young Rock about?

Where to begin… Young Rock follows a semi-fictional account of Dwayne Johnson’s life from his early childhood, through his American football career at college, to his time as pro wrestler The Rock.

In season two, Dwayne becomes more involved in wrestling and debates becoming a professional wrestler himself.

The series will cover just over a decade of Dwayne’s life, from age ten up to his early 20s.

The series also features Dwayne himself, talking to TV host Randall Park, also played by himself, about his early life, family, and his ambitions as president of the United States.

Dwayne and Randall both play fictionalised versions of themselves discussing real life, but highly dramatised events from Dwayne’s life.

The effect is a strange blending of fact and fiction normally reserved for constructed reality shows like Made In Chelsea.

When is the UK release date of Young Rock season 2?

The second season of Young Rock aired on NBC in the US between March and May this year.

Season two will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Comedy and NOW with a double bill on 24 June. Future episodes will be released weekly.

Who is in the cast of Young Rock season 2?

In a shock to absolutely no-one, Dwayne Johnson returns to play the 2032 version of himself.

You will recognise Johnson from his eight years in WWE as The Rock. Since leaving wrestling he pursued a lucrative acting career and his films have grossed more than $10 billion worldwide.

He has starred as a ‘Dwayne Johnson’ type in blockbuster movies including Jungle Cruise, Rampage, Red Notice, San Andreas, and five Fast and Furious films.

Randall Park also plays a weirdly fictionalised version of himself wherein he has left acting to become a TV host/ journalist and is interviewing The Rock about his life.

Park is best known as a comedian and actor, having starred as Jimmy Woo in Marvel projects Ant Man and the Wasp, and WandaVision, and as dictator Kim in The Interview.

Dwayne Johnson as 2032 Presidential candidate Dwayne Johnson

Other Young Rock cast members include:

Adrian Groulx as Dwayne Johnson aged 10

Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson aged ~15

Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson, aged 18-20

Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson (Dwayne’s mother)

Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (Dwayne’s father)

Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia (Dwayne’s grandmother)

Fasitua Amosa as Sika Anoa’i

John Tui as Afa Anoa’i

Christopher Chen as Sandy

Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik

Chelsey Crisp as Casey

Matthew Willig as André the Giant

Kevin Makely as ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

Ryan Pinkston as Downtown Bruno

Adam Ray as Vince McMahon

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 3?