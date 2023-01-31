Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser, and Rachel Bloom star in Reboot, a new meta-comedy from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan

Reboot, a new sitcom starring Rachel Bloom and Judy Greer, arrived on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 2 November. The series proved one of our favourite shows of 2022 - but, in January 2023, it was announced that Reboot had been cancelled after just eight episodes.

The series, which also stars Paul Reiser and Keegan-Michael Key, follows a group of actors and writers working on rebooting a popular sitcom from the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know, from the plot synopsis to a full breakdown of the cast to how many episodes are in the series.

What is it about?

Reboot follows a group of dysfunctional actors and writers, brought back together for the first time in nearly twenty years when their old sitcom is being rebooted and they’re asked to reprise those same roles again.

The official synopsis explains that the cast “must face their unresolved issues and navigate a vastly different media and entertainment environment when a young writer successfully pitches a reboot of their show”.

Advertisement

Who writes and directs Reboot?

The series was created by Steve Levitan, who writes and directs a number of episodes. Levitan has previously written for shows like Frasier and The Larry Sanders Show, but he’s best known for creating Modern Family.

Advertisement

Who stars in Reboot?

Advertisement

Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, Johnny Knoxville as Clay, Calum Worthy as Zach, and Judy Greer as Bree in Reboot (Credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Keegan-Michael Key plays Reed Sterling, the classically trained actor who always felt like the show was a little beneath him. Key is a prolific actor, having guest starred in most comedies at some point or another (The Middle, Modern Family, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, etc), but he’s best known for the sketch comedy series Key & Peele.

Judy Greer plays Bree Marie Jensen, the newly-divorced actor who retired after Step Right Up ended the first time. You’ll recognise Greer from film roles like 13 Going on 30, Ant-Man, and Adaptation, and from television appearances in shows like Archer, Arrested Development, and Kidding.

Johnny Knoxville plays Clay Barber, the recently sober edgy comedian. Knoxville is best known as one of the stars of Jackass, of course, but as an actor you might recognise him from The Ringer, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’re joined by Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as new showrunner Hannah, Paul Reiser (Mad About You) as original showrunner Gordon, Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally) as now-grown-up child actor Zach, Krista Marie Yu (Dr. Ken) as executive producer Elaine, Fred Melamed (Sy Ableman?!) as former writer Alan, and more.

Is there a trailer for Reboot?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here. (Technically speaking this is the Canadian trailer for Disney+ Canada, but it’s the same show, you’ll still get the gist.)

Advertisement

When and how can I watch it?

Reboot arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday 1 November, with new episodes arriving weekly thereafter. You can sign up for Disney+ here.

Advertisement

In the US, Reboot is available on Hulu. The series started in late September, and is just finishing up its run there.

How many episodes are there?

Advertisement

There are eight episodes of Reboot, each around 25 minutes long. (They’re also each named after existing sitcoms – the second episode is called New Girl, the fifth is called What We Do in the Shadows, etc – which is quite fun.)

Will there be a second series?

At the moment, it looks like probably not. On 30 January 2023, industry magazine Variety reported that Hulu (where the series aired in America) had opted to cancel the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The piece does later go on to report that Steve Levitan, creator and executive producer on the show, was planning to pitch Reboot elsewhere in the hopes that another channel might pick it up - though that sort of thing is rarely a sure deal.

Why should I watch Reboot?