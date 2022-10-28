All the best new shows on every channel and streaming service this September, with some specially selected top picks to help you choose what to watch

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown; Alex Horne as Alex Horne in The Horne Section; Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English (Credit: Netflix; Channel 4; BBC)

New month, new television: with the start of November comes a whole host of new offerings to look out for.

Here’s your guide to what’s on TV across November 2022, with a look at all the highlights across both terrestrial channels and the major streaming networks.

We’ve selected our top picks and the best of the rest to give you an idea of what to watch this month.

BBC

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English (Credit: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Top Picks

Advertisement

The English | BBC Two, Thursday 10 November

An Englishwoman arrives in the West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son, and meets an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation with whom she discovers a possible shared history. Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow), Rafe Spall (Trying), and Toby Jones (First Cow) star in a new drama from Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line, Black Earth Rising).

Best of the Rest

Between the Covers S5 | BBC Two, Tuesday 8 November

Sara Cox hosts the book club show, back for another series of entertaining and irreverent discussions about literature.

Two Doors Down S6 | BBC Two, Thursday 10 November

Advertisement

Married couple Eric and Beth Baird deal with difficult family members and insufferable neighbours on Latimer Crescent, trying to avert one disaster after another as people keep dropping by. Beloved Scottish comedy with Alex Norton and Arabella Weir.

ITV

Top Picks

Handle with Care with Jimmy Akingbola | Tuesday 1 November

In this deeply personal film, acclaimed actor Jimmy Akingbola tells the story of his own childhood; in doing so, he reveals the truth of growing up in the care system in England. Jimmy speaks to his own foster family and biological siblings about their feelings, and meets with fellow actor Lenny James and retired Olympic athlete Kriss Akabusi to discuss their own personal stories of adopted care and children’s homes.

Best of the Rest

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! | Sunday 6 November

A brand new cast of celebrities take part in this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity. Ant and Dec host as the show returns to its Australian jungle home after two years away.

Channel 4

Alex Horne (band leader, centre, wearing a floral jacket) and the Horne Section, comprised of Joe Auckland (trumpet and banjo), Mark Brown (saxophone and guitar), Will Collier (bass), Ben Reynolds (drums and percussion), Ed Sheldrake (keyboards). (Credit: Channel 4)

Top Picks

The Horne Section TV Show | All4, Thursday 3 November

Advertisement

Tired of being the little assistant, Alex Horne finally has the chance to be the star of his very own late night music chat show. With the help of his loyal, and much more talented, band The Horne Section, Alex is ready to pull out all the stops to impress the big bosses at Channel 4. Greg Davies, Tim Key, and John Oliver all guest star as themselves.

Best of the Rest

Miriam & Alan: Lost in Scotland & Beyond | Tuesday 8 November

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming return to their Scottish roots in this travelogue series. Part rediscovery, part revelation, they take to the road and motorhome their way through Scotland’s Highlands and into its wildest places.

The Big Narstie Show | Friday 11 November

Advertisement

Rapper Big Narstie and his co-host Mo Gilligan invite celebrities and engage in a candid conversation with them, while also presenting comedy skits and musical performances. Guests for the new series include hip-hop superstar Eve, actor Ross Kemp, and Celebrity Gogglebox regular Bez.

Channel 5

Top Picks

Alexander Armstrong in South Korea | Tuesday 1 November

From Gangnam to Ulsan, Alexander Armstrong explores everything from South Korea’s rich history to the pop-culture phenomena of today. Three-part travelogue series in a similar vein to previous Michael Palin Channel 5 docs.

Sky & NOW TV

Advertisement

Top Picks

Rob & Romesh vs The Three Lions | Thursday 17 November

Celebrating the imminent Qatar World Cup, comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan meet the 2022 England football team and manager Gareth Southgate for a series of footballing challenges.

Best of the Rest

Gods of the Game | Sunday 13 November

A full orchestra in the pit, familiar opera tunes and a video chorus of football fans brings the thrill of the World Cup to the stage. Lee Mack stars in a glorious celebration and a bitter condemnation of the world’s most popular sport.

Advertisement

Netflix

Imelda Staunton as the Queen in the mid 1990s in The Crown season 5 (Credit: Alex Bailey)

Top Picks

The Crown Series 5 | Wednesday 9 November

As a new decade enters its stride, the old certainties are no longer guaranteed. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order and presents the monarchy with both challenges and opportunities, but trouble is brewing closer to home as Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer plunge the monarchy into a constitutional crisis with their divorce.

Advertisement

Best of the Rest

Teletubbies | Monday 14 November

Join colourful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Each episode includes new original songs.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?! | Thursday 17 November

In 1996, Pepsi introduced a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff.

Advertisement

Disney+

Top Picks

Reboot | Tuesday 1 November

An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast and crew must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Judy Greer (Arrested Development), and Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) star in this comedy from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan. (I’ve seen some already and it’s the best show on the list, well-worth your time.)

Best of the Rest

Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Wednesday 9 November

Advertisement

The former Manchester United player mentors a grassroots team of young players in East London, not far from where he grew up, competing in the local league where he first started his own career.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Friday 25 November

A one-off Christmas special starring the Guardians of the Galaxy. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still sad at the death of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in Avengers: Endgame, so to cheer him up in time for Christmas the rest of the Guardians go to Earth to kidnap his favourite movie star: Kevin Bacon.

Amazon Prime Video

James Corden as Jamie Buckingham and Melia Kreiling as Amandine Buckingham, sat looking pensive on park bench (Credit: Luke Varley)

Advertisement

Top Picks

Mammals | Friday 11 November

Jamie’s world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine. Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff – but through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue also widen. Revelations and secrets come to light as the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed – in a world of eight billion, what happens after we’ve found ‘the one’? James Corden, Sally Hawkins, and Colin Morgan star.

Best of the Rest

Play-Doh: Squished | Amazon Freevee, Friday 11 November

Three teams compete in a series of challenges with Play-Doh, combining imagination, inspiration, and holiday spirit: think Great British Bake Off, except it’s play-doh not pastry. Hosted by Sarah Hyland of Modern Family.

Advertisement

Apple TV+

Justin Theroux as Allie Fox in The Mosquito Coast, riding a speed boat (Credit: Apple TV+)

Top Picks

The Mosquito Coast S2 | Friday 4 November

An idealistic inventor, disillusioned and disgusted with corporate corruption in the US, moves his family to Latin America; the government tries to catch and silence him due to the nature of his work. Justin Theroux stars in this adaptation of his uncle Paul’s award-winning novel.

Mythic Quest S3 | Friday 11 November

Advertisement

Comedy about the development team behind an online multiplayer game. At the end of last series, the company founder Ian and head developer Poppy left to set up their own company, with season 3 set to chart the rivalry between the two companies. Stars Rob McElhinney, Charlotte Nicdao, and Danny Pudi.

Best of the Rest

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me | Friday 4 November

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. Authored documentary about the musician/actor’s mental health struggles in recent years.

Paramount+

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone, stood in a field next to a fence, his hands in his pockets, wearing a cowboy hat (Credit: Paramount+)

Advertisement

Top Picks

Tulsa King | Sunday 13 November

New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma; realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew. Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, and Garrett Hedlund star.

Yellowstone S5 | Monday 14 November

A multi-generational saga about the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous ranch in America. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders: an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and a US national park.

Advertisement

Peacock

Top Picks

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin | Wednesday 23 November

Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs gets big in Berlin. Spinoff of the Pitch Perfect movies, starring Adam Devine, Flula Borg, and Jameela Jamil. Sarah Hyland also appears, recreating her Modern Family chemistry with Adam Devine, which is nice.

And keep an eye out for…

The third season of Young Rock begins on NBC in the US at the start of November, followed by Ziwe season 2 on Showtime on Friday 18 November. Sunday 20 November also sees the third season of The L Word: Generation Q beginning on Showtime.

Advertisement